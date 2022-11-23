Qatar 2022: Day 4 Roundup: German Machine runs out of fuel and a statement performance from the golden boy

The day started with one of the African representatives, Morocco locking horns with Croatia. It was by no means the most exciting game of the tournament so far but it had its moments. Morocco created just enough to Nick a narrow win but a goal proved elusive.

While Croatia had most of the possession, as expected when you line up with veterans like Modric in midfield, they created very little.

Japan 2-1 Germany

Japan produce historical upset

Japan’s first ever victory against Germany sent shock waves throughout the World. Japan Coach, Hajime Moriyasu deserves a ton of credit for a string of second‑half substitutions that transformed the contest and handed Germany an opening World Cup defeat for a second consecutive tournament.

Gundogan put the Germans in the lead with a well taken penalty but goals from Ritsu Doan and an absolutely brilliant individual finish from Takuma Asano handed underdogs, Japan an unbelievable win.

Spain 7-0 Costa Rica

Golden Boy shines for Spain

Spain put on a masterclass performance to trounce Costa Rica in their opening game of the tournament. Teenage sensation Gavi was the best player on the pitch but there were several other worthy candidates. Dani Olmo opened the floodgates for Spain and two goals from Marco Asensio and Ferran Torres made it 3-0 at the break. A second for Torres followed after the interval and further strikes from the Terrific Gavi, Substitutes, Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata put the gloss on an excellent performance.

Costa Rica stood no chance throughout and barely laid a glove on the Spanish team. A fantastic result for Luis Enrique’s men.

Belgium 1-0 Canada

Kevin de Bruyne and Belgium escape after poor performance