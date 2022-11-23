Qatar 2022: Day 4 Roundup: German Machine runs out of fuel and a statement performance from the golden boy
Luka Modric failed to inspire Croatia to a win over Morocco, Japan produced an upset for the ages, Spain delivered the performance of the tournament so far and Belgium in narrow escape
The day started with one of the African representatives, Morocco locking horns with Croatia. It was by no means the most exciting game of the tournament so far but it had its moments. Morocco created just enough to Nick a narrow win but a goal proved elusive.
While Croatia had most of the possession, as expected when you line up with veterans like Modric in midfield, they created very little.
Japan 2-1 Germany
Japan produce historical upset
Japan’s first ever victory against Germany sent shock waves throughout the World. Japan Coach, Hajime Moriyasu deserves a ton of credit for a string of second‑half substitutions that transformed the contest and handed Germany an opening World Cup defeat for a second consecutive tournament.
Gundogan put the Germans in the lead with a well taken penalty but goals from Ritsu Doan and an absolutely brilliant individual finish from Takuma Asano handed underdogs, Japan an unbelievable win.
Spain 7-0 Costa Rica
Golden Boy shines for Spain
Spain put on a masterclass performance to trounce Costa Rica in their opening game of the tournament. Teenage sensation Gavi was the best player on the pitch but there were several other worthy candidates. Dani Olmo opened the floodgates for Spain and two goals from Marco Asensio and Ferran Torres made it 3-0 at the break. A second for Torres followed after the interval and further strikes from the Terrific Gavi, Substitutes, Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata put the gloss on an excellent performance.
Costa Rica stood no chance throughout and barely laid a glove on the Spanish team. A fantastic result for Luis Enrique’s men.
Belgium 1-0 Canada
Kevin de Bruyne and Belgium escape after poor performance
On the balance of play, Belgium were lucky to get away with a narrow 1-0 victory. Alphonso Davies missed an early penalty and the Canadians were by far the better team throughout. Michy Batshuayi scored against the run of play and Belgium held on to start their world cup campaign with a win.
