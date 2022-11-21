Qatar 2022 Day 2 RoundUp: Saka's England cook Iran, Mendy helps Netherlands 'mend' Senegal & Bale denies Weah

Three matches were played across two groups, Group A and B, with a total of 12 goals scored, an average of four goals per game.

England 6-2 Iran - The Saka show in Doha

The day's activities started in the best possible way as England and Iran delivered an eight-goal thriller at the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha.

AFP

Arsenal's forward Bukayo Saka was the star of the day as the Three Lions proved too strong for Iran following a 6-2 win.

Saka netted two goals on his World Cup debut as Gareth Southgate's England laid down a wonderful marker for the competition.

AFP

Harry Kane picked up two assists in the game, while Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling and second-half substitutes, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish, all scored a goal apiece.

Taremi scores a historic double

Even in the face of humiliation, there was something to celebrate for Iranian forward, Mehdi Taremi.

With England coasting home at 4-0, the Porto striker pulled one back after the hour mark to make the scoreline respectable.

England added two more goals to extend their lead but a Taremi added a second goal in added time from the penalty to become Iran's highest scorer at the World Cup, with two goals.

Netherlands 2-0 Senegal - Heartbreak for Teranga Lions

It was a losing start for African champions Senegal at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar following two late howlers from goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

AFP

The Teranga Lions suffered heartbreak after Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen scored late goals to give the Netherlands a 2-0 defeat in the second game of the day.

The result looks harsh on the West African, who without their talisman, Sadio Mane, put up a gallant showing and held their own against Louis van Gaal's men before two costly errors from Mendy in the final six minutes.

With six minutes left to play, a mistimed brilliant cross from Frenkie de Jong with Gakpo getting there before him to put the Netherlands in front.

AFP

And in added time, the Chelsea goalkeeper parried a tame effort from Memphis Depay to the paths of Klaassen, who slotted home into an empty net to seal the win in added time.

A very harsh result for the Teranga Lions of Senegal, Africa's biggest hope in Qatar 2022.

USA 1-1 Wales - Gareth denies Weal glory to Bale Wale

It was a share of the spoils for the United States of America and Wales at their opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Timothy Weah, the son of African football legend George Weah, combined effectively with Captain America, Christian Pulisic to give the Americans a 1-0 lead.

The goal came in the first half, as the USA deservedly took the lead, following a strong start to the game. at the break.

AFP

However, Wales bounced back in the second half after star man, Gareth Bale, restored parity from the penalty late in the game.

The United States dominated most of the encounter and will be the most disappointed of the two sides, while Wales will celebrate what was their first goal and point at the World Cup in 64 years.