QATAR 2022

Day 12 Roundup: Belgium, Germany tell World Cup 'e go be' as Morocco, Japan top their groups

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The surprises created by Group E and F will see Morocco play Spain in the round of 16, Japan meet Croatia and Germany watch from home.

2022 FIFA World Cup Day 12 round up
2022 FIFA World Cup Day 12 round up

Groups E and F of the 2022 FIFA World Cup presented the biggest drama of the third round of group games yet, as underdogs Morocco and Japan surprisingly finished as firsts.

Recommended articles

All eight teams from both groups originally went into the day with their fate in their hands to a large extent, but it was not to be for World number 2 Belgium, 11th-ranked Germany, Canada and Costa Rica as they bade the competition goodbye, in tears.

Here is a round-up of day 12 of the World Cup.

Hakim Ziyech scored his second goal of the tournament as Morocco finished top of their World Cup group for the second time in their history (the first in 1986)
Hakim Ziyech scored his second goal of the tournament as Morocco finished top of their World Cup group for the second time in their history (the first in 1986) AFP

In Doha, Morocco rounded off their group in the first half of their game with Canada, defeating the North Americans 2-1 at the Al Thumama Stadium to set up a round-of-16 clash with Group E runners-up Spain.

Despite knowing they needed at least a draw to make the knockout stages, Morocco started their game as early as the fourth minute, thanks to an Hakim Ziyech goal, and another nineteen minutes later with Youssef En-Nesyri putting himself on the scoresheet.

Canada did pull one back following an own goal by Nayef Aguerd, however, they found difficulty in finding another in the second half, leaving Morocco to grab their second win, and finish as group winners - becoming the first African side to do so since Nigeria in 1998.

After a win, a draw and a defeat, Belgium finished in third in Group F
After a win, a draw and a defeat, Belgium finished in third in Group F AFP

In Al Rayyan, 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia did all they needed to do to secure passage to the round of 16 from Group F, securing a vital draw after playing 0-0 with Belgium.

For the Red Devils, Croatia's gain was their bane considering Japan defeated Canada in the other group game 25 kilometres away from the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

While Belgium will head home from Qatar, Croatia will progress to the round of 16 as group runners-up to face Group E winners Japan.

Despite a comeback led by Kai Havertz, Germany got eliminated in the group stage of a World Cup for the second consecutive time
Despite a comeback led by Kai Havertz, Germany got eliminated in the group stage of a World Cup for the second consecutive time AFP

In Al Khor, Germany survived a scare against Costa Rica but couldn't escape elimination from Group E, despite getting the needed result in a six-goal thriller at the Al Bayt Stadium.

The first half saw Germany go in front through Serge Gnabry, and in pole position to qualify. The second half, however, saw chaos as Costa Rica equalized and went in front through Yeltsin Tejeda and Manuel Neuer's own goal, before Kai Havertz's brace and Niclas Fullrug's winner secured the victory for the Europeans.

German hearts were, unfortunately, shattered at full-time as Japan had stunned and leapfrogged Spain on the league standings, with the Spaniards qualifying as runners-up based on goal difference.

After a VAR check, Japan were awarded a contentious goal that spurred them to a stunning 2-1 win over Spain
After a VAR check, Japan were awarded a contentious goal that spurred them to a stunning 2-1 win over Spain AFP

The second game of the day in Al Rayyan saw Japan - like they did in their first group game - come from behind to secure a vital win over Spain.

Despite falling behind early at the Khalifa International Stadium following a goal from Alvaro Morata, the Asian giants produced a mind-blowing second-half performance, scoring twice in the space of three minutes thanks to Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka.

They then spent the rest of the half keeping Spain at bay and ensuring they qualified at the expense of Germany who exit the World Cup first round for the second time in a row.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi is a reporter at Pulse with a vast experience in football, broadcast and digital media. He loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories.

More from category

  • FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings) (3)

    FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

  • Leroy Sane looking dejected as Germany are eliminated from the World Cup

    Qatar 2022: Embarrassing Germany sent packing despite win over Costa Rica

  • Reactions as Japan beat Spain to top group of death

    Reactions as Japan beat Spain to top group of death

Recommended articles

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

Reactions as Japan beat Spain to top group of death

Reactions as Japan beat Spain to top group of death

Day 12 Roundup: Belgium, Germany tell World Cup 'e go be' as Morocco, Japan top their groups

Day 12 Roundup: Belgium, Germany tell World Cup 'e go be' as Morocco, Japan top their groups

Reactions as Germany knocked out of World Cup after 4-2 win against Costa Rica

Reactions as Germany knocked out of World Cup after 4-2 win against Costa Rica

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

QATAR 2022: Japan pulls another stunning comeback to beat Spain 2-1

QATAR 2022: Japan pulls another stunning comeback to beat Spain 2-1

Qatar 2022: Embarrassing Germany sent packing despite win over Costa Rica

Qatar 2022: Embarrassing Germany sent packing despite win over Costa Rica

Qatar 2022: Morocco make history as Ziyech capitalizes on gift to secure round of 16 berth

Qatar 2022: Morocco make history as Ziyech capitalizes on gift to secure round of 16 berth

Battle for medals start in Delta as actions resume fully at the National Sports Festival

Battle for medals start in Delta as actions resume fully at the National Sports Festival

Trending

Andre Onana releases a statement on Cameroon exile
QATAR 2022

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings) (2)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (11)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

'Ronaldo is shameless' - Reactions as Bruno Fernades double fires Portugal past Uruguay to knockout stages.
QATAR 2022

'Ronaldo is shameless' - Reactions as Bruno Fernades double fires Portugal past Uruguay to knockout stages