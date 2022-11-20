QATAR 2022

Day 1 roundup: Ecuador top Group A after win over Qatar

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
The Qatar 2022 World Cup began with a spectacular fireworks display and ended with Qatar becoming the first host Nation to lose their opening game at the World Cup.

Ecuador national team after their victory over Qatar
60, 000 people witnessed a stunning opening ceremony in The Al Bayt Stadium located in the city of Al Khor. The $850million facility built for the World Cup, played host to Hollywood star Morgan Freeman and Korean pop sensation Jung Kook among several others.

Jung kook of the Korean group BTS performing at the Qatar 2022 opening ceremony
The theme of the opening ceremony is a gathering for all mankind, bridging differences through humanity, respect and inclusion.

Qatar began the tournament hoping to give the home fans a positive result. Set up in a rather defensive 5-3-2 formation the host nation sought to soak up the pressure and hit the Ecuadorians on the break, led by key man, Akran Afif.

Unfortunately for Qatar, Ecuador had other plans. They spent the early part of the first half creating a lot of chances before Striker Enner Valencia scored twice in the first half, including an expertly taken penalty to hand the host nation an opening day defeat.

Enner Valencia scoring the first goal for Ecuador
The second game of Group A takes place tomorrow between Senegal and Netherlands at 5pm.

Ifeanyi Ufomadu Ifeanyi Ufomadu Ifeanyi is passionate about European football and dedicated to delivering the best content. Hobbies: watching football &amp; basketball.

