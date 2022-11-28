Qatar 2022: Casemiro scores winning goal against Switzerland to send Brazil into the Knockout stage

This was not a stroll in the park for Brazil as a well-drilled Switzerland provided evidence of the importance of Neymar to this Brazil team.

Brazil coach, Tite compensated for the loss of his attacking talisman by advancing Lucas Paquetá into the front three from midfield with Fred joining his Manchester United colleague Casemiro in Brazil’s engine room.

Xherdan Shaqiri has so often been Switzerland’s creative inspiration but his manager, Murat Yakin, could only find the former Liverpool winger, a place on the bench following an indifferent display in the opening Group G win over Cameroon.

Brazil vs Switzerland first half

Brazil started the game in a patient manner and although there were some slick plays between the players, they lacked incision against a deep-sitting Switzerland.