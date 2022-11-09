Qatar 2022: Cameroon to face Morocco in the World Cup final - Samuel Eto'o makes bizarre prediction

Eto'o has predicted an all-African final between Cameroon and Morocco, with the former lifting the coveted title for the first time.

The former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea superstar made this prediction because he believes it is time for an African country to emerge as world champions.

''Africa has always had the potential to achieve a successful World Cup, but we haven't always shown our best face up to now," Eto'o told ESPN.

"'During the years, African teams have acquired more and more experience, and I think they're ready not only to participate in a World Cup, but also to win it."

Cameroon to become world champions

No African country has ever made it past the quarter-finals, with only Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010) ever making it beyond the last 16 stages.

However, according to the former African champions, his country, Cameroon, will make history in Qatar this winter.

''Cameroon will win the World Cup final against Morocco," he added.