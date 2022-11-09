Qatar 2022: Cameroon to face Morocco in the World Cup final - Samuel Eto'o makes bizarre prediction

Cameroonian football legend Samuel Eto'o has made a bizarre prediction ahead of the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The legendary African striker has predicted an all-African final at the world cup, with Indomitable Lions to become world champions from Africa.
Eto'o has predicted an all-African final between Cameroon and Morocco, with the former lifting the coveted title for the first time.
The former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea superstar made this prediction because he believes it is time for an African country to emerge as world champions.
''Africa has always had the potential to achieve a successful World Cup, but we haven't always shown our best face up to now," Eto'o told ESPN.
"'During the years, African teams have acquired more and more experience, and I think they're ready not only to participate in a World Cup, but also to win it."
No African country has ever made it past the quarter-finals, with only Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010) ever making it beyond the last 16 stages.
However, according to the former African champions, his country, Cameroon, will make history in Qatar this winter.
''Cameroon will win the World Cup final against Morocco," he added.
''As president of our federation, I would love to see Cameroon win the World Cup,'' he concluded.
