England beat Senegal 3-0 on Sunday night, with Saka scoring, to progress to a quarter-final against France. He was a huge contributor on the night making forays down the right hand side for the Three Lions.
Qatar 2022: Bukayo Saka ready to take another penalty for England
Saka has become one of the most important players for England, However, the 21-year-old saw the decisive penalty in the shootout saved by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, after Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho also missed.
Saka spoke about the prospect of a shootout taking place at this tournament, and his own feelings about taking one.
“I’ve obviously matured and progressed a lot as a player and person since that moment,” he replied.
“I wouldn’t have stepped up for Arsenal to take a penalty if I wasn’t confident.”
“If the moment comes, you know, I’m certain to take it,” he concluded. “I’ll be more than happy to.”
Saka has scored three penalties for Arsenal since the Euro 2020 final and will be ready if the chance to take one arises again.
