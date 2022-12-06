Qatar 2022: Bukayo Saka ready to take another penalty for England

Saka has become one of the most important players for England, However, the 21-year-old saw the decisive penalty in the shootout saved by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, after Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho also missed.

Saka spoke about the prospect of a shootout taking place at this tournament, and his own feelings about taking one.

“I’ve obviously matured and progressed a lot as a player and person since that moment,” he replied.

“I wouldn’t have stepped up for Arsenal to take a penalty if I wasn’t confident.”

“If the moment comes, you know, I’m certain to take it,” he concluded. “I’ll be more than happy to.”