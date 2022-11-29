Qatar 2022: Bruno Fernandes vs Cristiano Ronaldo - Who really scored the goal?

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed he got the final touch on the cross from Bruno Fernandes to give Portugal the lead but replays suggest otherwise.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not get a touch on the ball according to Fifa
Cristiano Ronaldo did not get a touch on the ball according to Fifa

Recommended articles

The big question yesterday was about the goalscorer of the first goal for Portugal against Uruguay. Social media was in a frenzy during and after the World Cup fixture. Manchester United playmaker, Bruno Fernandes sent in a tantalizing cross into the box and on first glance, it looked like Cristiano Ronaldo got the faintest of touches to guide the ball past the keeper.

The first goal for Portugal was officially awarded to Bruno Fernandes
The first goal for Portugal was officially awarded to Bruno Fernandes AFP

Despite Ronaldo celebrating, believing the goal was his, Fernandes was declared as the goalscorer on the large screen inside the stadium and FIFA have now confirmed that they have awarded the goal to Bruno Fernandes. Had the goal been awarded to Ronaldo, it would have tied him with legendary striker Eusebio as all-time top goalscorer for Portugal in the World Cup with nine goals. Ronaldo will have to wait for another opportunity to break the scoring record.

More from category

  • Cristiano Ronaldo did not get a touch on the ball according to Fifa

    Qatar 2022: Bruno Fernandes vs Cristiano Ronaldo - Who really scored the goal?

  • Gareth Bale will be looking to help Wales cause an upset against England

    Qatar 2022: 'Wales can shock England' - Gareth Bale

  • Bayelsa Queens are the champions.

    Matchday One agog as holders Bayelsa Queens host fierce rivals Rivers Angels

Recommended articles

Qatar 2022: Bruno Fernandes vs Cristiano Ronaldo - Who really scored the goal?

Qatar 2022: Bruno Fernandes vs Cristiano Ronaldo - Who really scored the goal?

Qatar 2022: 'Wales can shock England' - Gareth Bale

Qatar 2022: 'Wales can shock England' - Gareth Bale

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Costa Rica v Germany

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Costa Rica v Germany

Matchday One agog as holders Bayelsa Queens host fierce rivals Rivers Angels

Matchday One agog as holders Bayelsa Queens host fierce rivals Rivers Angels

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Japan v Spain

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Japan v Spain

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Australia v Denmark

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Australia v Denmark

Another Nigerian artist Patoranking thrills fans at the FIFA Fan Festival

Another Nigerian artist Patoranking thrills fans at the FIFA Fan Festival

Poland vs Argentina: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news and H2H

Poland vs Argentina: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news and H2H

'Na me bring good luck'- Nigerian singer Mr Eazi goes crazy for Ghana in Qatar [Video]

'Na me bring good luck'- Nigerian singer Mr Eazi goes crazy for Ghana in Qatar [Video]

Trending

Mikel Obi selects his preference between Messi and Ronaldo

'I've never liked him' - Mikel Obi picks his choice between Messi and Ronaldo, reveals his World Cup favorites

Saudi Arabia players to get Rolls Royce gift following win against Argentina in World Cup opener
QATAR 2022

Saudi Arabia players get N592 million Rolls Royce as gift following epic World Cup comeback win against Argentina

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (8)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Ronaldo and Partey will be key when Portugal take on Gjan
QATAR 2022

Portugal vs Ghana: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, h2h