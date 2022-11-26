Qatar 2022: Brazil lose Neymar to ligament injury

Neymar will not be a part of the team when the Samba Boys take to the pitch on Monday for their second game at the FIFA World Cup against Switzerland.

The 30-year-old was forced off the pitch with a swollen ankle during Brazil's opener against European side Serbia on Thursday.

Brazil kicked off their quest for a sixth FIFA World Cup title with a routine 2-0 win over Serbia inspired by Tottenham forward, Richarlison.

But the victory came at a heavy price as Neymar is now in danger of missing the rest of the group stage due to an ankle injury.

Neymar ruled out of Switzerland clash

While several reports have suggested the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder will miss the rest of the matches in the group stage, there seems to be hope for his country.

Brazil's team doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, has offered some positive updates on the superstar and his teammate, Danilo.

"Neymar and Danilo started treatment on their injuries immediately after our match on Thursday," Dr Lasmar said.

"This morning, they were re-evaluated. We thought it was important to have MRI scans in order to have further information regarding the recovery of both players.

"The scans showed a lateral ligament injury on Neymar's right ankle and a medial ligament injury on Danilo's left ankle."