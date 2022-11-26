Qatar 2022: Belgium vs Morocco: World Cup 2022 Prediction, Kick-Off time, team news and H2H

Belgium vs Morocco form guide

Belgium were far from their best in their opening game but they still found a way to beat Canada. Michy Batshuayi scored with a very well-taken finish to settle the contest but it was far from straightforward

Thibaut Courtois saved a poor penalty from Alphonso Davies in the first half and the overall outlook of the game felt like Belgium were lucky due to Canada not being able to take their chances.

The Moroccans defended resolutely against Croatia and could have taken more than just a single point from that game if they had more bite in attack. While being defensively sound is commendable, Morocco will need to show more going forward to get anything from this game

Belgium vs Morocco head to head

Belgium vs Morocco players to watch

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

Belgium and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne makes things happen every time. His ability to pick passes out of nothing is on a level few players can ever reach.

He was not at his majestic best in the opening game against Canada but he still ended up with the man of the match award. He will be hoping to make an even bigger impact in this encounter

Eden Hazard (Belgium)

By all accounts, Eden Hazard is not the same player he used to be but he still remains a creative threat. He has not lost his ability to move around in tight places and attract players to himself leaving room for others to play. He will be key for Belgium as a creative outlet and to take the playmaking duties off Kevin De Bruyne

Hakim Ziyech (Morocco)

Morocco have a crop of talented players but Hakim Ziyech remains the key man. He is a highly capable playmaking and creative outlet and his ability to shoot with high technique is a solid weapon for Morocco to have.

Ziyech will need to be at his best to unlock the Belgium defence and also keep the width of the attack as high and wide as possible to open up opportunities for his teammates to score

Belgium vs Morocco: The Coaches

Roberto Martinez will be cautious after watching his side labour to beat Canada. Belgium came into this tournament not as highly rated as 2018 but still very respected thanks to the presence of several quality players. He will know that failure to get to the quarterfinals in Qatar will be seen as a disappointment by the fans and the footballing World.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui would have been pleased with the performance of his team against Croatia. Walid has already admitted his side are unfancied to reach the knockout stages, given the pedigree of their European counterparts in Group F, but they are more than ready to fight for every 90 minutes.

Belgium vs Morocco possible line-ups

Belgium (3-4-3): Courtois, Dendoncker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, Castagne; De Bruyne, Batshuayi, Hazard.

Morocco (4-3-3): Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Attiyat Allah; Amrabat, Ounahi, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.

Belgium vs Morocco prediction