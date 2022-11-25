Qatar 2022: Argentina vs Mexico: World Cup 2022 Prediction, Kick-off time, team news and H2H

Mexico didn’t have any injuries to worry about in their draw against Poland. Raul Jimenez who came into the World Cup as an injury doubt was introduced in the second half so he should be involved from the start on Saturday.

Argentina vs Mexico form guide

After taking the lead through a penalty from Lionel Messi, Argentina dominated the first half and were unlucky to go into half-time only a goal in front. Four second-half minutes then turned the game on its head as two excellent finishes from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari inflicted perhaps the greatest World Cup upset of all time.

Mexico had Guillermo Ochoa to thank at a major tournament once again. It was his save from Robert Lewandowski’s penalty that ensured they shared the points. However, Gerardo Martino’s side were much the better team throughout the game so it would have felt really unfair had they come away empty handed.

Argentina vs Mexico players to watch

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

The Argentina captain scored a penalty in their opening game against Saudi Arabia but could not drag his team to a win as they suffered an embarrassing defeat.

He created a few chances and tried to force the issue as much as he could but an upset was written in the stars from the start. Messi will need to play better to help Argentina progress.

Lautaro Martinez (Argentina)

Lautaro Martinez has become the go-to guy for Argentina in recent times and he did find himself on the end of a few chances against Sudi Arabia only to be called for offside.

Raul Jimenez (Mexico)

Mexico have built their attack around Jimenez and his ability to finish off chances, especially for a team that does not create as much as they should.

Jimenez himself has not had a good few years for club and country and his last goal from open play for Mexico came in November 2019. Despite that he is still the key man for Mexico and will be heavily relied upon

The Coaches

Luis Scaloni is under the spotlight after some questionable selections against Saudi Arabia. His decision to start without Lisandro Martinez and Julian Alvarez was questioned by many fans back home. This will be an opportunity to get things right.

Mexico manager, Tata Martino will be hoping he can recreate his performance in 2010, when he led Paraguay to the quarter final of the World Cup in South-Africa. After Mexico's 0-0 draw with Poland, Martino will be hoping for a better performance from his team.

Argentina vs Mexico Head to Head

Argentina vs Mexico Prediction

Argentina should bounce back with a win after their shocking defeat against Saudi Arabia.