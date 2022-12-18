QATAR 2022: Argentina vs France LIVE!

Defending champions France go head-to-head with the highly motivated challengers Argentina in a blockbuster climax between two teams looking for a third World title.

France are looking to become only the third country to win back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles after Italy and Brazil but the first to do so in 60 years.

For Argentina, they have another chance to lift their first World Cup since 1986 and of course, to help Lionel Messi bow out in the best possible way - with a World title.

This encounter is a repeat of the quarter-final clash between these two four years ago at the FIFA World Cup in Russia. Both teams delivered a seven-goal thriller as France knocked out Argentina en route well-deserved win.

With the stakes higher this time, Les Bleus will be looking for a repeat of that result while Messi-led La Albiceleste will surely hope for a different outcome.

Team News

Argentina XI (4-4-2): Emiliano Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Di María, De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister; Leo Messi, Álvarez

It's a big one for Argentina as Angel Di Maria returns after missing most of the knockout games due to an injury. The 34-year-old, who remains a key player for Lionel Scaloni, scored an excellent goal the last time these two battled four years ago. Can he repeat the feat again?

France XI (4-3-3): Lloris; Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, Hernández; Griezmann, Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Giroud, Mbappé.

Didier Deschamps has made two changes to his Les Bleus with Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot back in the team after they missed the semi-final win over Morocco due to illnesses. Raphael Varane also starts following doubts about his availability.

A colourful closing ceremony

A beautiful closing ceremony ushered football fans into the much-anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup final with Nigeria's very own Davido at the top of the performance chart to get things off the mark at the golden Lusail Stadium.

First Half

A very lively start to the final between Argentina and France produced nothing in terms of goals in the opening 15 minutes, but Argentina dominated on the ball and came close to the breakthrough in the 16th minute through Di Maria.

But the Juventus star failed to keep his effort down from a promising position following a break.

BREAKTHROUGH!

Five minutes after Di Maria went close for Argentina, the 34-year-old was at it again and won a penalty for Argentina as Ousmane Dembele clipped him inside the box.

Messi stepped up to the plate to fire Argentina to the lead with a calm spot-kick that sent Lloris to the other side.

AFP

2-0! Di Ma-gic strikes again!

In the 36th minute, Argentina doubled their lead, with that man Di Maria at the end of it. The Juve man maintains his habit of scoring in major finals after he finished a brilliant counter-attacking move started by Messi before he fired past the on-rushing Lloris to double Argentina's lead.