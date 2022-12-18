ADVERTISEMENT

QATAR 2022: Argentina vs France LIVE!

Izuchukwu Akawor
This will be the fourth final in five with either Argentina or France involved, but who will be crowned champions of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar?

World Cup Final: Argentina vs France.
World Cup Final: Argentina vs France.

The Iconic Lusail Stadium in Doha plays host to the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup between South America and Europe.

Defending champions France go head-to-head with the highly motivated challengers Argentina in a blockbuster climax between two teams looking for a third World title.

France are looking to become only the third country to win back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles after Italy and Brazil but the first to do so in 60 years.

For Argentina, they have another chance to lift their first World Cup since 1986 and of course, to help Lionel Messi bow out in the best possible way - with a World title.

Lionel Messi is looking to end his career on a high with a World title.
Lionel Messi is looking to end his career on a high with a World title.

This encounter is a repeat of the quarter-final clash between these two four years ago at the FIFA World Cup in Russia. Both teams delivered a seven-goal thriller as France knocked out Argentina en route well-deserved win.

With the stakes higher this time, Les Bleus will be looking for a repeat of that result while Messi-led La Albiceleste will surely hope for a different outcome.

Argentina XI (4-4-2): Emiliano Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Di María, De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister; Leo Messi, Álvarez

It's a big one for Argentina as Angel Di Maria returns after missing most of the knockout games due to an injury. The 34-year-old, who remains a key player for Lionel Scaloni, scored an excellent goal the last time these two battled four years ago. Can he repeat the feat again?

Angel Di Maria is back for Argentina.
Angel Di Maria is back for Argentina.

France XI (4-3-3): Lloris; Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, Hernández; Griezmann, Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Giroud, Mbappé.

Didier Deschamps has made two changes to his Les Bleus with Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot back in the team after they missed the semi-final win over Morocco due to illnesses. Raphael Varane also starts following doubts about his availability.

Deschamps will be happy to have Adrien Rabiot back for the final.
Deschamps will be happy to have Adrien Rabiot back for the final.

A beautiful closing ceremony ushered football fans into the much-anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup final with Nigeria's very own Davido at the top of the performance chart to get things off the mark at the golden Lusail Stadium.

Davido performing at the closing ceremony of the World Cup.
Davido performing at the closing ceremony of the World Cup.
Fireworks before the real fireworks on the pitch at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.
Fireworks before the real fireworks on the pitch at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

A very lively start to the final between Argentina and France produced nothing in terms of goals in the opening 15 minutes, but Argentina dominated on the ball and came close to the breakthrough in the 16th minute through Di Maria.

But the Juventus star failed to keep his effort down from a promising position following a break.

Five minutes after Di Maria went close for Argentina, the 34-year-old was at it again and won a penalty for Argentina as Ousmane Dembele clipped him inside the box.

Messi stepped up to the plate to fire Argentina to the lead with a calm spot-kick that sent Lloris to the other side.

Messi celebrates the opener.
Messi celebrates the opener.

In the 36th minute, Argentina doubled their lead, with that man Di Maria at the end of it. The Juve man maintains his habit of scoring in major finals after he finished a brilliant counter-attacking move started by Messi before he fired past the on-rushing Lloris to double Argentina's lead.

Scaloni's decision to start Di Maria pays off as the Juve man repays his manager's faith with another goal against France at the World Cup.

