QATAR 2022: Angry South Korean supporters abuse Congolese defender after Son's injury vs Marseille

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Tottenham forward is a major doubt for the World Cup after picking up an injury in the Champions League against Marseille.

Chancel Mbemba of Marseille.
Chancel Mbemba of Marseille.

Congolese defender Chancel Mbemba has been at the receiving end of abuse online from angry South Korean supporters.

Korean fans have demanded an apology from the Olympique Marseille defender following an injury to South Korean skipper, Heung-Min Son.

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur is fouled by Chancel Mbemba
Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur is fouled by Chancel Mbemba AFP

Son and Mbemba collided during the final game of the group stages in the Champions League between Tottenham and Marseille on Tuesday night in France.

Following the collison, Son came out worse off as he fractured his eye socket in the clash and was subsequently subbed off.

Son walks off after the collision.
Son walks off after the collision. AFP

Son is now racing against time to be fix for the World Cup in Qatar later this month after it emerged he will undergo a surgery to fix his eye.

After it emerged that Son could miss the 2022 World Cup, South Korean fans have taken their frustration on Memba, who has received several abuses and racist remarks according to France 24.

"South Korean supporters have left thousands of messages on Mbemba's Instagram page in both English and Korean," a report from France 24 stated.

Son and Mbemba go head-to-head on Tuesday.
Son and Mbemba go head-to-head on Tuesday. AFP

Some of the comments directed at the 28-year-old defender per France 24 include;

"You must apologise to Son, his World Cup dream is over now," one of the messages stated.

Son is a major doubt for the World Cup in Qatar.
Son is a major doubt for the World Cup in Qatar. AFP

"Don't you feel ashamed of your disrespectful actions against Son?" said another.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

