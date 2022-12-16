Qatar 2022: 143 Parimatch punters win over 7 million naira Terminator Jackpot

Parimatch customers have been cashing out for participating this football season in several competitions to claim a share of the money; One customer cashed out as high as N547 651,43 from the N10,000,000 prize pool with the promo codes ASAKE and ASAKEFREEBET.

New Parimatch customers have earned millions of Naira in Bonus money and free bets – spicing up their experience during the world cup.

Pulse Nigeria

According to Ruby Chuku, Head of Parimatch Nigeria, the Terminator Jackpot offer presented an additional opportunity for bettors to rake in winnings and get good value for their money during the world cup. Totalizator, Ultimate Terminator, Multi Number Prediction, Multi Number Plus and Total plus, accessed on www.parimatch.ng, were bids and jackpots offered to punters for all the stages of the tournament in Qatar. The promo remains ongoing till the end of the world cup.

As one of the most trusted sports betting sites in Nigeria, new customers can claim a double offer with a 120% sports welcome bonus and activate an extra 100% casino bonus – amounting to a new user offer of up to N220,000, an incentive in Nigeria. Opeyemi Osilojo, Brand and Communications Manager of Parimatch Nigeria, speaking on the safety measures by the brand, mentioned that "offers and winnings on Parimatch would amount to nought if there were no dedication by the Parimatch team to keep the platform secure. Parimatch has a KYC verification process that gives an additional layer of protection on accounts. The brand also ensures that promo rules are understood to enhance the chances of participating and winning".

Licensed by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Parimatch offers sports and games online. The betting site is known for its exciting collection of games, wide range of sports betting markets and fast and secure payout. Parimatch also recently signed an Asake-Nigeria singer as the brand ambassador while retaining the title of Official Partner of Chelsea FC, Leicester City, Aston Villa and Newcastle football clubs which are active in the English Premier League (EPL) and UEFA Champions League (UCL).

