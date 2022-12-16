ADVERTISEMENT

Qatar 2022: 143 Parimatch punters win over 7 million naira Terminator Jackpot

Pulse Mix
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

#FeatureByParimatch

Qatar 2022: 143 Parimatch punters win over 7 million naira Terminator Jackpot
Qatar 2022: 143 Parimatch punters win over 7 million naira Terminator Jackpot

As the world cup 2022 finals draw near, 143 lucky Parimatch customers have been awarded 7,500,000.01 Naira for participating in the N10,000,000 Terminator Jackpot - a world cup promo offered by Parimatch in commemoration of the unveiling of Asake, aka Mr Money as the brand ambassador of Parimatch Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Parimatch customers have been cashing out for participating this football season in several competitions to claim a share of the money; One customer cashed out as high as N547 651,43 from the N10,000,000 prize pool with the promo codes ASAKE and ASAKEFREEBET.

New Parimatch customers have earned millions of Naira in Bonus money and free bets – spicing up their experience during the world cup.

Qatar 2022: 143 Parimatch punters win over 7 million naira Terminator Jackpot
Qatar 2022: 143 Parimatch punters win over 7 million naira Terminator Jackpot Pulse Nigeria

According to Ruby Chuku, Head of Parimatch Nigeria, the Terminator Jackpot offer presented an additional opportunity for bettors to rake in winnings and get good value for their money during the world cup. Totalizator, Ultimate Terminator, Multi Number Prediction, Multi Number Plus and Total plus, accessed on www.parimatch.ng, were bids and jackpots offered to punters for all the stages of the tournament in Qatar. The promo remains ongoing till the end of the world cup.

As one of the most trusted sports betting sites in Nigeria, new customers can claim a double offer with a 120% sports welcome bonus and activate an extra 100% casino bonus – amounting to a new user offer of up to N220,000, an incentive in Nigeria. Opeyemi Osilojo, Brand and Communications Manager of Parimatch Nigeria, speaking on the safety measures by the brand, mentioned that "offers and winnings on Parimatch would amount to nought if there were no dedication by the Parimatch team to keep the platform secure. Parimatch has a KYC verification process that gives an additional layer of protection on accounts. The brand also ensures that promo rules are understood to enhance the chances of participating and winning".

Licensed by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Parimatch offers sports and games online. The betting site is known for its exciting collection of games, wide range of sports betting markets and fast and secure payout. Parimatch also recently signed an Asake-Nigeria singer as the brand ambassador while retaining the title of Official Partner of Chelsea FC, Leicester City, Aston Villa and Newcastle football clubs which are active in the English Premier League (EPL) and UEFA Champions League (UCL).

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByParimatch

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Top 10 most fashionable African footballers of 2022

    PULSE LIST: Top 10 most fashionable African footballers of 2022

  • Sunday Oliseh and Perpetua Nkwocha will both participate in the FIFA Legends Cup in Qatar

    Sunday Oliseh and Perpetua Nkwocha to feature in 2022 FIFA Legends Cup in Qatar

  • Qatar 2022: 143 Parimatch punters win over 7 million naira Terminator Jackpot

    Qatar 2022: 143 Parimatch punters win over 7 million naira Terminator Jackpot

Recommended articles

Qatar 2022: 143 Parimatch punters win over 7 million naira Terminator Jackpot

Qatar 2022: 143 Parimatch punters win over 7 million naira Terminator Jackpot

Sunday Oliseh and Perpetua Nkwocha to feature in 2022 FIFA Legends Cup in Qatar

Sunday Oliseh and Perpetua Nkwocha to feature in 2022 FIFA Legends Cup in Qatar

QATAR 2022: Morocco can make history against Croatia - Didier Drogba

QATAR 2022: Morocco can make history against Croatia - Didier Drogba

QATAR 2022: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Croatia vs Morocco third place match

QATAR 2022: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Croatia vs Morocco third place match

PULSE LIST: Top 10 most fashionable African footballers of 2022

PULSE LIST: Top 10 most fashionable African footballers of 2022

Yakubu Aiyegbeni scores as African Lions lose 10-7 to East Tigers in FIFA Legends game

Yakubu Aiyegbeni scores as African Lions lose 10-7 to East Tigers in FIFA Legends game

Why Delta keeps dominating the National Sports festival

Why Delta keeps dominating the National Sports festival

NPFL: Alimi brothers join 3SC

NPFL: Alimi brothers join 3SC

Why Anthony Joshua will support Nigeria against England

Why Anthony Joshua will support Nigeria against England

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Social media reactions to Cristiano Ronaldo's post World Cup message

LeBron James, Pele, Mbappe, others react to Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional message following Portugal's World Cup exit

Former Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan is credited with one of the most famous penalty misses of all time

3 biggest penalty misses in World Cup history

John Njue Kibue, a Kenyan migrant worker was declared dead after a fall from the 8th floor of the Lusail Stadium in Qatar

QATAR 2022: Security guard dies after falling from the 8th floor of the Lusail stadium

Obafemi, the latest graduate.

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard