'Plastic fans couldn't wait till full time' - Reactions as 'Mane-less' Senegal give Qatar a taste of real Jollof

The Teranga Lions were looking to bounce back from their opening group stage match defeat to the Netherlands when they faced this year's hosts.

Senegal dominated proceedings in the first half creating more chances than the hosts.

And the African champions were soon rewarded in the 41st minute after Boulaye Dia latched on to a loose ball in the box and fired home for the Teranga Lions to put Senegal 1-0 up and become the second African country to score at this year's World Cup.

Dia's goal was the difference between both sides at half-time.

Twitter

In the second half, Senegal continued from where they left off in the second 45 minutes as Famara Diédhiou doubled his side's advantage just three minutes after the restart.

Qatar slowly started to grow into the game and started to create chances for themselves.

The hosts were eventually rewarded in the 78th minute after Mohammed Muntari fired home to send the Al Thumama Stadium into wild jubilations following Qatar's first-ever World Cup goal in history to put the scores at 2-1.

Twitter

But the Ternaga Lions will not relent and soon restored their two-goal lead after Ahmadou Bamba Dieng found the back of the net for Senegal in the 84th minute.

Dieng's strike proved to be the winner as it finished full-time 3-1 in favour of Aliou Cisse's Senegal who picked up their first win of the 2022 World Cup group stage.

Social Media Reactions