WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Plastic fans couldn't wait till full time' - Reactions as 'Mane-less' Senegal give Qatar a taste of real Jollof

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Fans have reacted on social media following Senegal's victory against the World Cup hosts with many slamming the Qatari fans for barely filling up their own stadium.

Social media reactions as Senegal defeat Qatar 3-1
Social media reactions as Senegal defeat Qatar 3-1

Senegal faced Qatar at the Al Thumama Stadium on Friday afternoon, November 25, 2022.

Recommended articles

The Teranga Lions were looking to bounce back from their opening group stage match defeat to the Netherlands when they faced this year's hosts.

Senegal dominated proceedings in the first half creating more chances than the hosts.

And the African champions were soon rewarded in the 41st minute after Boulaye Dia latched on to a loose ball in the box and fired home for the Teranga Lions to put Senegal 1-0 up and become the second African country to score at this year's World Cup.

Dia's goal was the difference between both sides at half-time.

Boulaye Dia opened the scoring for Senegal against Qatar
Boulaye Dia opened the scoring for Senegal against Qatar Twitter

In the second half, Senegal continued from where they left off in the second 45 minutes as Famara Diédhiou doubled his side's advantage just three minutes after the restart.

Qatar slowly started to grow into the game and started to create chances for themselves.

The hosts were eventually rewarded in the 78th minute after Mohammed Muntari fired home to send the Al Thumama Stadium into wild jubilations following Qatar's first-ever World Cup goal in history to put the scores at 2-1.

Mohammed Muntari scored Qatar's first goal of the World Cup against Senegal
Mohammed Muntari scored Qatar's first goal of the World Cup against Senegal Twitter

But the Ternaga Lions will not relent and soon restored their two-goal lead after Ahmadou Bamba Dieng found the back of the net for Senegal in the 84th minute.

Dieng's strike proved to be the winner as it finished full-time 3-1 in favour of Aliou Cisse's Senegal who picked up their first win of the 2022 World Cup group stage.

Following Senegal's win against Qatar, here's how fans have reacted on social media:

David Ben David Ben David is a reporter and versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Qatar 2022: Netherlands vs Ecuador Liveblog

    Netherlands vs Ecuador live

  • Senegal scored three to grab their first three points of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

    Mane-less Senegal wake up in Qatar, give Morocco, Cameroon, Tunisia lessons in 3-1 win

  • Social media reactions as Senegal defeat Qatar 3-1

    'Plastic fans couldn't wait till full time' - Reactions as 'Mane-less' Senegal give Qatar a taste of real Jollof

Recommended articles

Netherlands vs Ecuador live

Netherlands vs Ecuador live

Mane-less Senegal wake up in Qatar, give Morocco, Cameroon, Tunisia lessons in 3-1 win

Mane-less Senegal wake up in Qatar, give Morocco, Cameroon, Tunisia lessons in 3-1 win

'Plastic fans couldn't wait till full time' - Reactions as 'Mane-less' Senegal give Qatar a taste of real Jollof

'Plastic fans couldn't wait till full time' - Reactions as 'Mane-less' Senegal give Qatar a taste of real Jollof

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Messi invokes Maradona ahead of Argentina's must-win game against Mexico

Messi invokes Maradona ahead of Argentina's must-win game against Mexico

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Tunisia vs Australia

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Tunisia vs Australia

Qatar 2022: Key stats from the first round of Group Stage fixtures

Qatar 2022: Key stats from the first round of Group Stage fixtures

Battle for the top: France vs Denmark Preview

Battle for the top: France vs Denmark Preview

Ronaldo breaks Asamoah Gyan’s record after scoring in 10th consecutive international tournament

Ronaldo breaks Asamoah Gyan’s record after scoring in 10th consecutive international tournament

Trending

Mikel Obi selects his preference between Messi and Ronaldo

'I've never liked him' - Mikel Obi picks his choice between Messi and Ronaldo, reveals his World Cup favorites

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained
QATAR 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained

Sadio Mane gives Senegal hope ahead of World Cup opener
QATAR 2022

Sadio Mane gives Senegal hope ahead of World Cup opener

Super Eagles stars spotted chilling at a popular nightclub in Lagos

Victor Osimhen and other Super Eagles stars spotted chilling at the club following World Cup miss