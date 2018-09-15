Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Pussy Riot activist awake again after suspected poisoning

Football Pussy Riot activist awake again after suspected poisoning

A member of the Pussy Riot punk band who took part in the World Cup final pitch invasion and was hospitalised with suspected poisoning has regained consciousness and left intensive care, his girlfriend told Russian media.

  • Published:
Pussy Riot punk band member Pyotr Verzilov (C) has regained consciousness after being hospitalised in Moscow with suspected poisoning play

Pussy Riot punk band member Pyotr Verzilov (C) has regained consciousness after being hospitalised in Moscow with suspected poisoning

(AFP/File)

A member of the Pussy Riot punk band who took part in the World Cup final pitch invasion and was hospitalised with suspected poisoning has regained consciousness and left intensive care, his girlfriend told Russian media.

"Petya (Pyotr) has regained consciousness," girlfriend and fellow Pussy Riot activist Veronika Nikulshina said Friday evening.

Pyotr Verzilov, who has both Canadian and Russian citizenship, was admitted to hospital following a court hearing on Tuesday and later transferred to a Moscow trauma centre where staff described his condition as "serious".

Nikulshina told Meduza news site he had been moved out of intensive care but was still experiencing hallucinations and delirium.

There has so far been no official statement on the cause of his illness.

Nikulshina said Verzilov, 30, had been poisoned by a large amount of medicine.

"It's definitely poisoning, poisoning with anti-cholinergic drugs," Nikulshina told Meduza. "This is a question of a large dose."

Such drugs are used to treat a range of issues including lung conditions. Verzilov's relatives have told media that he was not taking any medication.

Verzilov served a 15-day jail sentence along with Nikulshina and other Pussy Riot members for running onto the pitch during the July 15 World Cup final in a protest they said was aimed at highlighting abuse by Russian police.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said Ottawa was taking Verzilov's illness "very seriously" and would ensure he received support.

His sudden illness has been compared by Russian media to the suspected 2015 poisoning case of Kremlin opponent and rights activist Vladimir Kara-Murza who was diagnosed with acute kidney failure.

He was found to have very high levels of heavy metals in his blood. Last year he once again fell into a coma, which his family said could be linked to the 2015 incident, and went abroad for treatment.

Kara-Murza was involved in lobbying in the United States for the expansion of the Magnitsky Act which imposed sanctions on Russian officials.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 2019 U-17 AFCON qualifier Golden Eaglets beat Ghana 3-1 on penalties in...bullet
2 2019 U-17 AFCON qualifier Golden Eaglets beat Niger 2-1 progress to finalbullet
3 2019 U-17 AFCON qualifier NFF boss to reward Golden Eaglets with...bullet

Football

"Over the top reaction" - Brazilian Douglas Costa apologises for spitting at Federico Di Francesco.
Football Costa apologises for 'ugly' spitting incident
Raul Jimenez celebrated after scoring the only goal of the game in Wolves' 1-0 win at home to Burnley on Sunday
Football Jimenez's goal for Wolves leaves Burnley winless
Double delight: Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goals for Juventus in a 2-1 over Sassuolo in Turin
Football Ronaldo off the mark as Juventus maintain 100% record
Manuel Pellegrini looks on from the touchline during his first Premier League win as West Ham manager, a 3-1 success away to Everton
Football Yarmolenko double helps Hammers to first league win under Pellegrini