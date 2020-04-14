Nigeria international and West Brom defender Semi Ajayi has been selected in the Championship Pundits’ Team of the Season following his impressive performances for the Baggies.

Since Ajayi joined West Brom the summer from League One side Rotherham United, the defender has been a regular figure in the Baggies’ side that are currently just one point off the top of the Championship table.

For his performances so far this season, Sky Sports experts Keith Andrews, Don Goodman, Andy Hinchcliffe, Scott Minto, David Prutton and Gary Weaver have selected the 26-year-old in the Championship team of the season.

Semi Ajayi has also scored some important goals for West Brom this season (Instagram/Semi Ajayi) Instagram

“Signed from Rotherham in the summer and has quickly established himself as one of the top defenders in the Championship,” the pundits agreed on Ajayi.

The Super Eagles defender has made 37 appearances and scored five goals in all competitions for the Baggies this season.