Puma drop fire Ghana away jersey for 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Puma on Monday, August 29, 2022, dropped the away jersey the Black stars of Ghana will wear at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

With just three months to the start of the football fiesta, Team Ghana's away jersey has been revealed.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will not be going to the World Cup in Qatar but their sponsors Nike have leaked an Adire inspired jersey.

The new Ghana away jersey was released in a collaborative post between Puma and the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

In a post on social media, Puma revealed pictures of the new Ghana away jersey.

Along with the post was a message that said, Bold meets proud 🇬🇭 The 2022 @ghanafaofficial Away kit, out now."

The new Ghana away kit is designed with red with a touch of yellow and green.

The players' number is in a box in the middle of the jersey while a mini flag of the country with the name Ghana and the black star above.

Ghana eliminated the Super Eagles of Nigeria from going to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.