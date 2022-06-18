Beginning with the 2021/22 football season, Pulse Sports will acknowledge the footballers of Nigerian heritage who made major contributions, and had the most impact in their teams' performances.
PulseSPORTS30: Ndidi comes in at number 21, Olisa Ndah represents Africa
PulseSPORTS30 will, yearly, recognize the 30 best performing Nigerian footballers from across the globe.
The PulseSPORTS30 ranking is non-discriminatory and will not be restricted to footballers playing in the world's major leagues.
Meet entrants 21 to 25.
ALSO READ: PulseSPORTS30 - THE FULL LIST.
#25 DAVID OKEREKE
All things considered, Okereke’s first season in a European top-five league went fairly well despite Venezia’s instant relegation to the Serie B.
Seven goals in 32 games in the Serie A this season was a mildly impressive outing, especially for the bottom team in the league.
The 24-year-old - who have returned to his parent club Club Brugge - played a total of 2,177 minutes.
#24 ELIJAH ADEBAYO
24-year-old Adebayo was at the forefront of Luton Town’s unprecedented promotion charge this concluded season.
The England-born centre-forward scored 17 goals and provided 4 assists in 42 games to help Luton make the Championship promotion playoff.
Adebayo’s dream of Premier League football, however, ended as Luton lost to Huddersfield Town in the semi-finals.
#23 RAPHAEL ONYEDIKA
Raphael Onyedika had a breakthrough year which saw him become one of the busiest Nigerian performers in Europe last season.
The 21-year-old defensive schemer was an ever feature for Danish giants FC Midtjylland in his first senior campaign, playing a total of 48 games - scoring 4 goals and assisting 3 times across competitions.
He sealed it by leading the club to a Cup win. He also won the league’s player of the month award for November.
#22 OLISA NDAH
Having completed a move from NPFL side Akwa United to the South African giants Orlando Pirates in August 2021, the 24-year-old centre-back quickly cemented his place in the Buccaneers' backline.
The culmination of his 31 appearances for Pirates came when he made the starting XI for the CAF Confederations Cup final against RS Berkane at his former stomping ground in Uyo.
#21 WILFRED NDIDI
Ndidi might have had a less eventful campaign last season with Leicester City compared to previous seasons, but that was largely down to injuries.
Despite that setback, the 25-year-old remained one of the very best defensive midfielders in the Premier League and only failed to start once, out of 19 games for the Foxes last season.
ALSO READ: PulseSPORTS30 - THE FULL LIST.
More from category
-
'He could make you look stupid'- Ex-England star reveals what it is like to play with Jay-Jay Okocha
-
PulseSPORTS30: Ndidi comes in at number 21, Olisa Ndah represents Africa
-
Nottingham Forest to pay ₦8.6b for Newcastle-linked Super Eagles star