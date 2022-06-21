PulseSPORTS30: Maduka Okoye comes in at number 10, Dennis ranked at number 7

The PulseSPORTS30 ranking is non-discriminatory and will not be restricted to footballers playing in the world's major leagues.

Meet entrants 6 to 10.

#10 MADUKA OKOYE

The German-born goalkeeper was impressive for Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie, so much that he earned himself a move to English club Watford, mid-season.

During this season’s campaign in the Netherlands, Okoye racked up 7 clean sheets in 30 games - enough to keep Rotterdam away from relegation. More impressive is the fact he made 97 saves in the league, and saved 72.7% of the shots he faced.

He was also ever present for his club, featuring 30 times - starting in all 30 games, and completing all 90 minutes in all, but 1 game. He was also able to save 1 of the 5 penalties he faced.

#9 ZAIDU SANUSI

Sanusi played an instrumental for FC Porto last season, helping the club seal a domestic double for the first time since they last did, before COVID struck.

The 25-year-old featured in 40 matches across all competitions for the blue and white, scoring three goals, one of which was his excellent winner against rivals Benfica to clinch the Portuguese League title.

To help Porto reclaim the league title from Sporting Lisbon, the left-back also kept 14 clean sheets.

#8 PAUL ONUACHU

Only Deniz Undav (26) and Michael Frey (24) scored more goals than Paul Onuachu in the Belgium Pro League this season.

The 28-year-old towering forward was prolific for his side KRC Genk, scoring an impressive 21 goals in 35 appearances for the club.

Onuachu also registered 2 assists and helped his side finish in 8th place: making it to the European playoffs next season.

#7 EMMANUEL DENNIS

Dennis had quite a story last season with Watford. The 24-year-old striker shone brilliantly for the Bees in the first half of the season, before the controversy surrounding his commitment to Nigeria at the AFCON in Cameroon, saw his performances drop significantly.

With Watford having slipped into relegation ultimately, the former Club Brugge striker was still the club’s most productive force in attack - scoring 10 goals and assisting another 6 in all competitions last season.

He was the highest-ranking Nigerian goal scorer in the Premier League.

#6 CYRIEL DESSERS

Having struggled to start the season on a good note with his parent club, KRC Genk, Dessers got his wish to play regularly with a loan move to Feyenoord.

The striker was explosive for the Dutch side, contributing to 11 of their goals in 27 Eredivisie appearances.

Dessers was the highest goal scorer in the Europa Conference League, having scored 10 goals. He however, did not get his wish to win the trophy as Feyenoord finished as a runner-up to AS Roma.