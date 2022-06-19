PulseSPORTS30: Iwobi, Ighalo, Obileye make up players ranked at 16 to 20

The PulseSPORTS30 ranking is non-discriminatory and will not be restricted to footballers playing in the world's major leagues.

Meet entrants 16 to 20.

#20 ALEX IWOBI

Iwobi's was a season of two halves. Had he caught fire earlier on in the season, he would have easily made it into the Top 10.

Frank Lampard's appointment at Everton offered the former Arsenal player a new lease of life and he grabbed it by the scruff with impressive performances.

The 26-year-old played every minute of every Premier League game for Everton from mid-March and grabbed three goals and three assists in a goal-shy Everton side.

#19 ALHASSAN YUSUF

Yusuf was one of the revelations of the season. The 21-year-old despite being a newbie in the Royal Antwerp team, was a mainstay for them.

The midfield trojan made 29 league appearances and scored three goals - 4 as a substitute - to help them secure a spot in the qualifying rounds of next season's Europa Conference League.

He also featured in four of their six Europa League group games, assisting once against eventual winners, Eintracht Frankfurt.

#18 CHIDERA EJUKE

Ejuke may not have ended the season as he would have liked, but he was sensational in the early parts of the campaign.

The former Heerenveen man was arguably CSKA Moscow's best player of the season. Known for his dribbling skills on the ball, Ejuke won CSKA's player of the month for three consecutive months in the first half of the season.

Although he had a quiet end to the campaign, Ejuke still scored five goals and provided five assists in 30 league games for CSKA.

#17 ODION IGHALO

Following his €2.9m move to Al-Hilal from rivals Al-Shabab, Ighalo became an instant success for the club.

For both clubs in the Saudi Pro League, Ighalo scored a combined 22 goals and created 4 for his teammates in 29 appearances.

In total, he clocked 28 goals in 39 appearances across competitions, with an average of a goal every 125 minutes. He also featured in Al Hilal's starting eleven 100% of the games he was available for.

#16 AYO OBILEYE

To call Obileye the best Nigerian player in the Scottish Premiership will not be a stretch, despite Nigeria’s trio at Rangers.

The 27-year-old central defender was immense for Livingston as they maintained their status as a midtable team with Obileye featuring 43 times.

Obileye was a dominant figure who played 3,624 minutes this season, scoring six goals despite playing as a centre-back.