PulseSPORTS30: Iheanacho leads the countdown, Victor Moses, Umar, Nwakaeme completes 11 to 15

The PulseSPORTS30 ranking is non-discriminatory and will not be restricted to footballers playing in the world's major leagues.

Meet entrants 11 to 15.

#15 KELECHI IHEANACHO

Although it was not as prolific a season that Iheanacho would have expected, the former Manchester City prodigy still recorded double figures in terms of goal contributions.

The arrival of Zambian forward Patson Daka meant that Iheanacho had to share his limited minutes with the former Red Bull Salzburg man, but whenever the 25-year-old forward played, he still looked as sharp as ever.

He finished the campaign with eight goals and nine assists, finding the net against heavyweights such as Manchester United, Spurs, Manchester City and Napoli in the Europa Conference League - earmarking himself as a player for the big occasions.

#14 SADIQ UMAR

Umar was the brain behind Almeria’s promotion charge and was awarded with a golden shovel for it.

The lanky striker showed he can not only score, but also create goals for his team, scoring 18 goals and creating another 12 for his teammates in 36 games. Of the 36, he started in 34 of those, completing 81% of the minutes.

His goals were even more impressive as not one of his 18 goals, came from the penalty spot. In the end, Umar helped ensure Almeria will be playing in Spain's top division next season.

#13 VALENTINE OZORNWAFOR

It will not outrageous to say Ozornwafor is currently Nigeria's best ball-playing centre-back.

The 23-year-old, standing tall at a height of 1.94m, showed so much comfort while with the ball, and playing for Royal Chaleroi in Belgian Jupiler League.

Despite suffering a health scare this season, Ozornwafor still made 17 appearances in all competitions for Charleroi this season, keeping a clean sheet in 41.2% of those fixtures.

#12 VICTOR MOSES

Former Nigerian International Moses had a solid individual season despite the turbulence endured at Spartak Moscow in the Russian league, due to political reasons.

Asides missing only 10 of their games, four of were due to injuries, the 31-year-old was a regular fixture for Spartak Moscow for whom he played 33 across four competitions and scored three goals while providing five assists.

#11 ANTHONY NWAKAEME

Nwakaeme has never held back from delivering fantastic performances at the club level.

The 33-year-old star was again one of Nigeria's best strikers in Europe this season, contributing to Trabzonspor's league success in the Turkish Super Lig.

The one-cap Nigerian international scored 13 goals and recorded ten assists in 30 league games to help Trabzonspor finish as champions in the Turkish top flight.