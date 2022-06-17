PulseSPORTS30: Chukwueze headlines first five players, Kehinde makes the list

Pulse Sports Team
PulseSPORTS30 will, yearly, recognize the 30 best performing Nigerian footballers from across the globe.

PulseSPORTS30: Samuel Chukwueze headlines first batch of players, Tosin Kehinde features
PulseSPORTS30: Samuel Chukwueze headlines first batch of players, Tosin Kehinde features

Beginning with the 2021/22 football season, Pulse Sports will acknowledge the footballers of Nigerian heritage who made major contributions, and had the most impact in their teams' performances.

The PulseSPORTS30 ranking is non-discriminatory and will not be restricted to footballers playing in the world's major leagues.

Meet entrants 26 to 30.

Samuel Chukwueze is PulseSPORTS30 #30
Samuel Chukwueze is PulseSPORTS30 #30 Pulse Nigeria

Chukwueze suffered a bad start to the season, with injuries ensuring he could only start in 32% of Villarreal’s games. In total, he made 38 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven goals and assisting three others.

Perhaps his standout moment was his goal at the Allianz Arena in the Champions League quarterfinals to see Villarreal seal their semi-final berth at expense of Bayern Munich.

As stated, we was also only able to complete 90 minutes three times in the league. Notwithstanding, Chukwueze was also a huge contributor to Villarreal's forward line, which also featured Arnaut Danjuma and Gerard Moreno.

Tosin Kehinde is PulseSPORTS30 #29
Tosin Kehinde is PulseSPORTS30 #29 Pulse Nigeria

Ex-Manchester United youngster Kehinde came into his own at Randers and had an outstanding breakout season for the Danish club.

Kehinde, primarily a winger, displayed great versatility for Randers by playing on either wing, in the midfield and even as a centre forward, accruing a total of 42 games.

The 23-year-old returned six goals and eight assists in all competitions, including a solid UEFA Conference League campaign.

Semi Ajayi is PulseSPORTS30 #28
Semi Ajayi is PulseSPORTS30 #28 Pulse Nigeria

Ajayi had an unlucky season with West Brom as the Championship side missed a shot at returning to the Premier League by eight points.

The 28-year-old centre-back amassed over 2400 playing minutes for West Brom and contributed to three of their goals -- 1 goal, and 2 assists -- from his position.

Ademola Lookman is PulseSPORTS30 #27
Ademola Lookman is PulseSPORTS30 #27 Pulse Nigeria

Lookman's loan season with Leicester City went as well as it could - perhaps enough to guarantee a return to the King Power Stadium or any other Premier League grounds this summer.

The 24-year-old, brought in to compliment Leicester’s attack line made 41 appearances across all competitions, notching up eight goals and five assists to his name.

Terem Moffi is PulseSPORTS30 #26
Terem Moffi is PulseSPORTS30 #26 Pulse Nigeria

Moffi enjoyed a productive season in Ligue 1, scoring a total of eight goals and also contributing to four more for Lorient. The striker ended the season as the club’s highest contributor in terms of goals.

He also carried his club form to the international scene, most recently scoring his first senior goals in the Super Eagles' 10-0 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier win against Sao Tome & Principe.

