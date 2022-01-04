Pulse's NPFL Team of the Week

Gombe United claimed a first win of the season by scoring three against an helpless Lobi Stars in Gombe.

River United fired blanks, while Akwa United and Enyimba faltered in Lafia and Kaduna

respectively.

Here are the best performers of the matchday;

GOALKEEPER

Lawal Mustapha (Sunshine Stars): The young goalkeeper made two big stops to deny Rivers

United from going in-front in the second half. Besides that, he was quite commanding in his area and did his duties diligently.

DEFENDERS

Tope Olusesi (Enugu Rangers): The skipper was immense at the back for the Flying Antelopes

in Nnewi. His forays into favourable attacking positions helped solved the challenges posed by the away side.

Ugochukwu Gabriel(Nasarawa United): It is a second successive ToTW appearance for him.

Gabriel dealt with everything the Promise Keepers offered in attack. He was excellent in winning his duels and helped his side claim back-to-back cleansheets this season.

Mutiu Isiaka (Shooting Stars): Excellent defensive display from the centre back. He was was a man-mountain at the back and dealt with the physicality of Abdulrasheed Ahmed expertly.

Lawal Muritala (Kwara United): Highly involved in the equalizer in Okigwe. The fullback was assured in possession and did put in an excellent shift to help his side earn a point away from home.

Pulse Nigeria

MIDFIELDERS

Sale Ibrahim (Wikki Tourists): The mercurial midfielder had an impressive outing in front of the home support and capped it off with a goal of his own late on.

Ibrahim Jimoh (Gombe United): Highly involved in his side’s goals. He was the creator of two as the Savannah Scorpions claimed a first win of the season.

Kenechukwu Agu (Enugu Rangers): The midfielder scored the opener from the spot before scoring an even better second from a free-kick moments later. A typical MoTM display and he was quite decisive in and out of possession.

FORWARDS

Akila Jesse (Plateau United) - The former MFM man opened the scoring in Jos and had a good shift in attack as Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men returned to winning ways.

Abdulazeez Yusuf (Gombe United) The forward took his goals brilliantly to lead his side to a comfortable win over Lobi Stars in front of a sizable crowd at the Pantami Stadium on Monday.

Kokoette Udo (Kano Pillars) Involved in both goals - won the penalty and scored the second - as Sai Masu Gida won their first game of the season. Quite impressive effort from the former Dakkada striker.

COACH OF THE WEEK