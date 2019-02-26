From all the Nigerian players that were in action for their club sides across the world this weekend, few of them stood out.

It is the Nigerian players who stood out from the weekend that we select an XI for the Pulse Team of the Weekend.

Goalkeeper

Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs/South Africa)

For the second week running, Daniel Akpeyi continues to make this XI out of just being in action and not for his performance. While Francis Uzoho was out of action last weekend and no other popular Nigerian goalkeeper in action, Akpeyi makes the XI despite making an error which cost his team two points. Akpeyi failed to keep out a long-range shot as Polokwane City got their equaliser in their 1-1 home draw against visiting Kaizer Chiefs.

Defenders

Semi Ajayi (Rotherham/England)

Another rare goal for Semi Ajayi who scored Rotherham’s equaliser in their 1-1 away draw against Reading in the Championship. Ajayi played in the defensive midfield role again and grabbed a goal in one of his few offensive forays.

Chidozie Awaziem (Rizespor/Turkey)

Chidozie Awaziem’s fine start to life in Turkey continues with his fine performance for Rizespor who got a 3-0 win over Yeni Malatyaspor. The Nigerian defender was solid again in the heart of the defence to help his side keep a clean sheet.

Kenneth Omeruo (Leganes/Spain)

Kenneth Omeruo consistent performances this season have seen him feature regularly in this weekly XI. This weekend he was solid again for Leganes who managed a 1-1 draw at home to Valencia. It wasn’t all that comfortable for the Nigerian who played as the sweeper in the three-man defence set-up of Leganes, but he was calm, defended well and was solid.

Ola Aina (Torino/Italy)

Fullback Ola Aina was in action again for Torino who got a comfortable 2-0 win over Atalanta in the Serie A. Aina got 90 minutes of action again as a wing-back in Walter Mazzarri’s set-up.

Midfield

Mikel Obi (Middlesbrough /England)

Mikel Obi is taking the Championship with relative ease and had a comfortable afternoon again as Middlesbrough beat Queens Park Rangers 2-0 at home. Mikel has been brilliant for Middlesbrough since he joined in the January transfer window and continues to inspire affection from the fans.

Azubuike Okechukwu (Rizespor/Turkey)

Azubuike Okechukwu continues his resurgence with a fine performance for Rizespor who beat Yeni Malatyaspor 3-0. The midfielder didn’t put a wrong foot in all game as he controlled the game and grabbed an assist against his former club.

Alex Iwobi (Arsenal/England)

Alex Iwobi was at his first-especially in the first half-for Arsenal and had an assist in their 2-0 win over Southampton. Iwobi had a hand in Arsenal’s two goals as it was his cross that led to their first goal.

Forwards

Paul Onuachu (FC Midtjylland/Denmark)

Paul Onuachu’s scoring streak continues in Denmark where he hit a brace for FC Midtjylland in their 2-1 win over AGF in a Danish Super Liga game. His two goals were all his die needed to win the game although he did get sent off after a second booking.

Taiwo Awoniyi (Royal Excel Mouscron/Belgium)

In Belgium, Taiwo Awoniyi got the winner for Royal Excel Mouscron as they beat Lokeren 1-0 in a Belgian First Division A game. It was the fifth league goal in as many games since rejoining Royal Excel Mouscron on loan from Liverpool. He also made the Team of the Week in Belgium.

Victor Osimhen (Sporting Charleroi/Belgium)

He was on the losing side but Victor Osimhen was impressive for Sporting Charleroi and netted his 10th league goal in their 1-3 away loss at St. Truiden.