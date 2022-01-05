Pulse Sports Transfer Rumours and Update

Wednesday January 5 Transfer Rumours and Updates
Helena Condo Edo on Twitter reports that Aston Villa are in negotiations with Barcelona to sign Philippe Coutinho on loan till the end of the season.
Arsenal are set to listen to offers for ousted captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who could leave the Emirates Stadium this month. (Sky Sports)
Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Arsenal have made a €70m (£58.3m) offer to Fiorentina for 21-year-old Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic. Lucas Torreira could move in the opposite direction on a permanent deal.
Marca lists Red Bull Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi as Borussia Dortmund's top target to replace Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland. Fiorentina's Vlahovic, Stuttgart's Sasa Kalajdzic, and Benfica striker Darwin Nunez are all on the shortlist of targets.
The Mirror believes that Borussia Dortmund want Haaland's future resolved before the end of the January transfer window.
Marca believes Real Madrid have hit the breaks with their interest in Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger. Los Blancos backed out from making a formal approach for the German after speaking with his representatives. Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich still hold an interest in the 28-year-old who would become a free agent in June.
Sky Sports puts Everton's asking price for Lucas Digne at £30m with Chelsea, Newcastle United and West Ham United all after the 28-year-old. Napoli are said to be offering a loan with an option to buy deal but the Toffees prefer a straight cash deal.