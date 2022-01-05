Pulse Sports Transfer Rumours and Update

Arsenal are set to listen to offers for ousted captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who could leave the Emirates Stadium this month. (Sky Sports)

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Arsenal have made a €70m (£58.3m) offer to Fiorentina for 21-year-old Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic. Lucas Torreira could move in the opposite direction on a permanent deal.

Marca lists Red Bull Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi as Borussia Dortmund's top target to replace Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland. Fiorentina's Vlahovic, Stuttgart's Sasa Kalajdzic, and Benfica striker Darwin Nunez are all on the shortlist of targets.

The Mirror believes that Borussia Dortmund want Haaland's future resolved before the end of the January transfer window.

Marca believes Real Madrid have hit the breaks with their interest in Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger. Los Blancos backed out from making a formal approach for the German after speaking with his representatives. Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich still hold an interest in the 28-year-old who would become a free agent in June.