Super Eagles old hands, Victor Moses and Mikel John have made their debuts in the Pulse Sports Team of the Weekend after finding new lease of life with their new clubs.

Moses scored for Fenerbahce while Mikel was impressive for Middlesbrough during the weekend.

They lead this edition of Pulse Sports Team of the Weekend.

Goalkeeper

Francis Uzoho (Anorthosis Famagusta/Cyprus)

After failing to convince coaches in Spain, Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has made the move to Cyprus. Over the weekend, he made Uzoho made his debut for Anorthosis Famagusta. The goalkeeper kept a clean sheet in the game as Anorthosis Famagusta beat second-place Apollon Limassol 1-0.

Defenders

Semi Ajayi (Rotherham/England)

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi did his job as a defensive midfielder for Rotherham who played out a goalless draw away at Millwall. The defender by trade was impressive in the game, switching between defence and midfield in the Paul Warne’s system.

Chidozie Awaziem (Rizespor/Turkey)

Another player who is benefiting from his January move, Chidozie Awaziem pull off a Man of the Match performance for Rizespor who got a 1-0 win away at BB Erzurumspor. It was a Man-of-the-Match performance from the Porto loanee in only his second game for the club.

Kenneth Omeruo (Leganes/Spain)

Nigerian defender Kenneth Omeruo is having the best season of his career so far and continued with his impressive performance on Monday night, helping Leganes to a 2-1 away win at Rayo Vallecano. At the centre of Mauricio Pellegrino’s three-man defence, Omeruo was solid in the game and it took only a deflection off his knee for Vallecano to get their only goal of the game against 10-man Leganes.

Ola Aina (Torino/Italy)

Ola Aina has finally settled in Italy with Torino where has become a regular as a wing-back. He was on for the whole 90 minutes as Torino managed a goalless draw away at SPAL.

Midfield

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City/England)

Wilfred Ndidi was on the losing side this weekend as Leicester City were beaten 0-1 at home by Manchester United. Despite not being able to help his side get anything from the game, Ndidi still makes this XI for his effort in the game. He ran tirelessly and was immense as Leicester City pushed United all the way to the end in search of an equaliser.

Mikel Obi (Middlesbrough/England)

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi makes his debut on this XI after his impressive league debut for Middlesbrough. Mikel coordinated Middlesbrough’s play in Tony Pulis’s 4-1-41 formation, showing his usual class and grace in midfield. He was highly applauded when he was withdrawn in the 62nd minute of their 3-2 away win over West Brom.

Tunde Azeez (MFM FC/Nigeria)

The only player from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) from the weekend, Azeez was the Man of the Match as MFM FC beat Wikki Tourist 1-0 at home. The midfielder was solid with his interception, playmaking and quick passes.

Forward

Junior Ajayi (Al Ahly/Egypt)

Nigerian forward Junior Ajayi was on fire in the CAF Champions League for Al Ahly, scoring a goal and having a hand in another in their 5-0 home win over Simba SC.

Victor Moses (Fenerbahce/Turkey)

Victor Moses made an instant impact after Fenerbahce, scoring just after coming on to score for Turkish giants in their 2-0 home win over Goztepe. It was a goal Fenerbahce badly needed to record just their second consecutive win for the first time this season.

Simeon Nwankwo (Crotone/Italy)

Super Eagles striker Simeon Nwankwo scored for Crotone to help them manage a 1-1 home draw against Livorno.