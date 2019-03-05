Out of all the Nigerian players plying their trades outside the shores of the country, some perform excellently on matchdays for their various club sides.

In our extensive coverage of Nigerian players abroad, we put together an XI from the very best performers from the weekend.

This week, Taiwo Awoniyi who plays in Belgium for Royal Excel Mouscron on loan from Liverpool and Arsenal star Alex Iwobi lead the XI.

Goalkeeper

Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs/South Africa)

Another week and Daniel Akpeyi continues to make this XI just by being the only Nigerian goalkeeper on duty in major football leagues across the world. This weekend, he let in two goals as Kaizer Chiefs beat Highlands Park FC 3-2 at home in the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United/England)

Semi Ajayi has suddenly found his scoring boot and on Saturday, March 2 got his first career brace in Rotherham's 3-2 home win over Blackburn. Playing in a defensive midfield role, Ajayi scored twice with his head to give Rotherham the win. The trained defender gets the central defence role in the three-man defence setup of this week’s XI.

William Troost-Ekong (Udinese/Italy)

William Troost-Ekong was in action again for Udinese and played the whole 90 minutes in their 2-1 home win over Bologna. Troost-Ekong was solid in the game and defended well in a couple of situations.

Stephen Eze (Lokomotiv Plovdiv/Bulgaria)

Making his debut on this weekly Team of the Week, Nigerian defender Stephen Eze was in best form for Lokomotiv Plovdiv over the weekend. Eze was solid in defence as Lokomotiv Plovdiv beat Beroe 4-1. The former Kano Pillars defender even gave an assist to top his fine performance.

Mikel Obi (Middlesbrough/England)

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi was in fine form again for Middlesbrough during their goalless draw away at Wigan in the Championship. Mikel played the who 90 minutes and had a comfortable evening in midfield.

Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City/England)

Also in the Championship, Oghenekaro Etebo scored his first goal for Stoke City in their 2-0 home win over Nottingham Forest. Aside from the goal, Etebo put in a fine shift in midfield as he has gradually recovered from a slow start in England.

Victor Moses (Fenerbahce/Turkey)

Although he plays as a forward these days in Turkey, Victor Moses gets the wing-back role in this XI. On Saturday, he scored the winning penalty for Fenerbahce in their 3-2 home win over Rizespor in the Turkish Super Lig. With the score at 2-2, Moses stepped up, kept his nerves to calmly put the ball past the goalkeeper in the 82nd minute.

Shehu Abdullahi (Bursaspor/Turkey)

It’s been a frustrating season for Shehu Abdullahi who has had to struggle with injury and fitness issues. Now healthy and fit, he has been working hard to get to his best and command a starting spot at Bursaspor. On Saturday, he made a case for himself with a goal for Bursaspor in their 3-2 win over Sivasspor in Turkey. The versatile midfielder who played in midfield in the game gets the wing-back role in this XI.

Alex Iwobi (Arsenal/England)

In one of Arsenal’s biggest fixtures of the year, Alex Iwobi impressed in the whole 90 minutes he played against Tottenham on Saturday. Iwobi troubled the Tottenham defence with his quick feet, slick passing and it took a smart save from Hugo Lloris to stop him from scoring.

Taiwo Awoniyi (Royal Excel Mouscron/Belgium)

Awoniyi is unstoppable in Belgium. On Friday, he was on the scoresheet again for Royal Excel Mouscron who held Standard Liege to a 1-1 draw in Belgian First Division A game. That was his sixth goal in seven games for the 21-year-old who has now been selected in the league’s Team-of-the-Week for five weeks on the bounce since his January arrival to Royal Excel Mouscron.

Anthony Nwakaeme (Trabzonspor/Turkey)

Nigerian striker Anthony Nwakaeme was in fine form on Monday night, netting a brace for Trabzonspor in their 2-2 away draw at Kasimpasa. Nwakaeme scored twice in the first half to give Trabzonspor a 2-0 lead which they failed to hold on to.