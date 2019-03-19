In our extensive coverage of Nigerian players all over the world, Pulse Sports put together a Team of the Week from the best weekend performances.

Goalkeeper

Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Katsina United/Nigeria)

Ikechukwu Ezenwa is enjoying a new lease of life since he left Enyimba for Katsina United. On Sunday, he was impressive in goal for Katsina United who got a 1-0 win over Kwara United. Ezenwa was sharp-eyed all through the game to ensure a clean sheet for his side.

Defenders

Matthew Etim (Akwa United/Nigeria)

Another player from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in this XI, Etim was brilliant for Akwa United who were the only team that won away over the weekend. Etim was solid and was a threat going forward as Akwa United won 2-1 away at Heartland.

Chidozie Awaziem (Rizespor/Turkey)

Chidozie Awaziem’s career has gotten a lift since his January move to Rizespor where he has been impressive. On Saturday, he was solid at the back again for them as they got a 2-0 win away at Konyaspor.

William Troost-Ekong (Udinese/Italy)

William Troost-Ekong continued to show his growth as a defender with his performance in Udinese’s 2-4 loss away at Napoli. Although he was part of the defence that conceded four goals, Troost-Ekong did little wrong in the game. He defended well, was well composed and read the game well. He might have been on the losing side but no Nigerian defender faced a better opposition over the weekend, add that to his strong performance on Sunday evening and he makes this XI.

Jamilu Collins (Paderborn/Germany)

Jamilu Collins delivered a fine performance for Paderborn that will surely please Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr just before the international break. He did everything right as Paderborn beat Ingolstadt in a 2. Bundesliga game.

Midfield

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City/England)

Wilfred Ndidi continues to show why he’s an important player for Leicester City as he had another good performance in their 2-1 away win at Burnley. Ndidi was impressive in his 90-minutes performance, making key clearances and winning duels in midfield.

Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City/England)

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo was at his best for Stoke City in their goalless draw at home to Reading. Etebo was very lively in the game, making some key interceptions and passes in midfield.

Azuibuike Ikechukwu (Rizespor/Turkey)

It was another assured performance from Azubuike Ikechukwu who played the whole 90 minutes in Rizespor’s 2-0 away win at Konyaspor.

Noah Okafor (FC Basel/Switzerland)

Noah Okafor secured a point for FC Basel after getting their equaliser in the 2-2 draw at home to Young Boys. Okafor netted in the 53rd minute with a well-struck shot from outside the area to get his third goal in 16 league appearances this season. He was included in the Swiss Super League Team of the Week for his performance.

Anthony Nwakaeme (Trabzonspor/Turkey)

Inform Anthony Nwakaeme was the man again for Trabzonspor who got all three points with a 1-0 away win at Erzurumspor. Nwakaeme got the all-important goal for Trabzonspor in the 64th minute. The goal came after he exchanged passes with Caleb Ekubam before going on his trademark run and then slotting past the goalkeeper for his eighth goal of the season.

Stephen Odey (FC Zurich/Switzerland)

Odey also got himself in the Swiss Super League Team of the Week after a fine performance for FC Zurich which saw him end his poor run of five games without a goal. He scored in FC Zurich’s 2-1 home win over Neuchatel Xamax in the Swiss Super League.