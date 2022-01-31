Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Several players did well over the course of the weekend, but only eleven of them can make this team of the week. So, here are the best performers of the matchday;

Formation - 3-4-3

GOALKEEPER

Joshua Enaholo (Kano Pillars): The goalkeeper made crucial saves during the game to help his side nick an away win in the end. Excellent performance from the goalie.

DEFENDERS

Abbey Benson (Shooting Stars): It was his second start having returned from injury and he was impeccable at the back. Benson held his own in the tensed derby.

Samson Gbadebo (Akwa United): A beast in both boxes. He could have scored for his side in the game and he was highly composed doing his job at the back diligently.

Mustapha Abdullahi (Wikki Tourists): The former U23 defender was a constant threat down the line for his side. His precise delivery led to the opening goal in the comfortable win.

MIDFIELDERS

Idris Guda (Wikki Tourists): The skipper made the second goal and was present in the final third, dictating play for the Elephants in front of the home fans.

Dare Olatunji (Shooting Stars): Asides getting the goal which turned out to be the winner in the end, the former Enyimba midfielder worked tirelessly to ensure his side claim a first win on the road.

Austin Oladapo (Enyimba): Vintage performance from the skipper. He got his first goal of the season in the game and was constantly building up play until he was subbed off late on.

Friday Ubong (Akwa United): The winger was Akwa United’s creative outlet all through and no surprises that he teed up Leo Ezekiel for the winner in the final quarter of the game. Quite distinct and awesome performance from the skipper.

FORWARDS

Leonard Ugochukwu (Sunshine Stars): The forward scored one and provided an assist for the other. Highly influential performance from the ex-Nasarawa United man.

Junior Lokosa (Kwara United): The golden boot winner scored the opener and was unlucky to see his spectacular effort come off the upright in the encounter leading up to the second goal.

Samson Olasupo (Sunshine Stars): The forward took both of his goals wonderfully to open his account for the season. It was a convincing performance from the youngster.

COACH OF THE WEEK