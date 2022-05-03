Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Adepoju Tobi Samuel.
The Nigeria Professional Football League 2021/22 season on matchday 26 produced some outstanding results as we move closer to the final stretch of this campaign.

Action continues in the NPFL this weekend
Victor Mbaoma, Munir Idris, and Destiny Ashadi all had a fabulous weekend.

Here's our team of the week.

FORMATION: 3 - 4 - 3

Udo Okechukwu (Shooting Stars)

The goalkeeper, who was making his NPFL debut, made incredible stops to deny the hosts during the game. His exploits ended a run of seven straight home wins that the Owena Whales have been on.

John Lazarus (Lobi Stars)

The creative outlet for the Makurdi side. His crosses down the right caused all sorts of problems for the Nasarawa United as they secured a much-needed home win over visitors.

Pascal Eze (Enyimba)

The centre back was generally good in the game, dealt with the threats of one of the league's top scorers Yusuf Abdulazeez and the likes confidently. A composed performance from the former Heartland defender.

Ezeala Uche (Shooting Stars)

The defender was solid once again at the back for the Oluyole Warriors. He stood tall in the area to win numerous duels to help his side return to Ibadan with a point.

Destiny Ashadi (Katsina United)

Match winner for the Changi boys against an improved Akwa United in Katsina. It is his first league goal in four years and it could matter in the race for survival in the coming weeks.

Jide Fatokun (Kwara United)

Another midfielder who scored a match-winning goal on the match day. The former Sunshine Stars star had an excellent game against the league leaders in Ilorin.

Cyril Olisema (Enyimba)

The midfielder continues to play a part in Finidi George's team in the second stanza. He scored in the Gombe rout and was generally good in the game.

Lekan Adebayo (Remo Stars)

On a day that other key players were either injured or unavailable, the youth product stood out as his side managed to secure a home win over stubborn Wikki Tourists.

Vcitor Mbaoma (Enyimba)

The former Remo Stars captain hit his 11th goal of the season in the rout. He also combined with his strike partner Emeka Obioma very well in the game.

Ifeanyi Ogba (Lobi Stars)

He scored the opening goal in the win and worked hard in the attack to lead his side to a win over Nasarawa United in the derby.

Munir Idris (Tornadoes)

The winger returned from the U20 camp with a bang. He assisted the opener before winning the penalty that decided the game.

Abdullahi Biffo (Kwara United)

He was able to lead his side to a win over the league leaders. A massive boost to their continental aspirations.

