Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

So, here's our NPFL team of the week for the match day.

FORMATION: 3-5-2

GOALKEEPER

Mohammed Galadima (Wikki Tourists)

The goalkeeper made a penalty stop to keep his side in the game and a couple of excellent stops to repel the home side but was unfortunate to concede a late goal.

DEFENDERS

Abdullahi Musa (Kano Pillars)

Unexpectedly, Pillars dug deep to keep a clean sheet at Lobi Stars. It was an excellent show from the old guard and the rest of the backline.

Dennis Ndasi (Rivers United)

Another excellent display away from home. His confidence and awareness neutralised the threats posed by the home side's attackers.

Nduka Junior (Remo Stars)

The skipper gave everything at the back to ensure his side left Owerri with a point. It was generally a solid performance from him.

MIDFIELDERS

Adekunle Adeleke (Enyimba)

The defender played in a defensive midfield role in the Oriental derby. He was decent in this role and provided the assist for the equaliser.

Badejo Oluwaseun (MFM)

Quality display from the anchorman. He scored a wonderful opener before winning the foul from which the second was scored. His good ball distribution and decisiveness were key to the victory.

Seth Mayi (Akwa United)

The mercurial midfielder was at it again. He made both goals against the Oluyole Warriors, in what was a comfortable win in the end.

Joseph Onoja (Rivers United)

Match-winner for the league leaders in Katsina. He was involved in everything Stanley Eguma's side did on the day and was rewarded with a goal late on.

Musa Wakili (Niger Tornadoes)

He came off the bench to net the winner for the Ikon Allah Boys. A goal that offered them some ease in their relegation worries.

FORWARDS

Yusuf Abdulazeez (Gombe United)

Yusuf moved within two goals of the top scorer by netting his ninth of the season. Quite a good display from the forward.

Victor Mbaoma (Enyimba)

Two well taken goals to lead his side's comeback win. The former Remo Stars man had a wonderful game and was easily the MOTM in the contest.

COACH OF THE WEEK

Stanley Eguma (Rivers United)