Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

In Ikenne, Andy Okpe came out big for Remo Stars in the win over Kwara United, while Aniete Uko was the match-winner for Shooting Stars against Nasarawa United.

With that being said, here's our NPFL team of the week for the match day.

FORMATION: 3-3-4

GOALKEEPER

John Noble (Enyimba)

The goalkeeper stood strong in goal for the 70minutes of action he had before making way for Ojo Olorunleke in the away point the Elephants got.

DEFENDERS

Dennis Ndasi (Rivers United)

Asides the solidity he has provided, the defender continues to contribute to goals upfront for the Pride of Rivers.

Oluwatosin Adegbite (Enyimba)

The fast-rising defender was rock-solid at the heart of the defence for the Elephants. Confident display in a difficult ground.

Seun Ogunribide (Remo Stars)

Another goal for the defender plus a clean-sheet against a tricky Kwara United side in Ikenne.

MIDFIELDERS

Rabiu Ali (Kano Pillars)

The ageless-midfielder rolled back the years in the game. He was crucial in the team's build-up and grabbed a late goal to cap off his performance.

Kenechukwu Agu (Enugu Rangers)

Another fantastic display from the anchorman. He was excellent in the middle of the park and did get two goals in the game.

Mohammed Zulkifilu (Plateau United)

He exhibited great awareness in the area to fire home the opener and he was assured in possession for large periods in the game.

FORWARDS

Andy Okpe (Remo Stars)

The lanky forward scored a wonderful goal and helped set up another in the easy win.

Ossy Martins (Enugu Rangers)

The forward scored twice in the first half including winning the penalty for the opening goal. Decisive performance upon his return from injury.

Chijioke Akuneto (Rivers United)

A first half hat-trick against the defending champions. He showed insane awareness to convert some of his goals. A menace in the half for the Pride of Rivers.

Ifeanyi Eze (Kano Pillars)

Two well-taken goals from the forward to help his side nick back-to-back home wins in the league.

COACH OF THE WEEK

Stanley Eguma (Rivers United)