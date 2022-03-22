Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Adepoju Tobi Samuel.
We witnessed the highest scoring match day of the Nigeria Professional Football League 2021 or 22 season so far, as 30 goals were scored in the ten games played.

First hat-trick of the season came from the boots of Chijioke Akuneto of Rivers United, while Ossy Martins singlehandedly dealt with his former side as Rangers edge Lobi Stars in the eight-goal thriller.

In Ikenne, Andy Okpe came out big for Remo Stars in the win over Kwara United, while Aniete Uko was the match-winner for Shooting Stars against Nasarawa United.

With that being said, here's our NPFL team of the week for the match day.

FORMATION: 3-3-4

John Noble (Enyimba)

The goalkeeper stood strong in goal for the 70minutes of action he had before making way for Ojo Olorunleke in the away point the Elephants got.

Dennis Ndasi (Rivers United)

Asides the solidity he has provided, the defender continues to contribute to goals upfront for the Pride of Rivers.

Oluwatosin Adegbite (Enyimba)

The fast-rising defender was rock-solid at the heart of the defence for the Elephants. Confident display in a difficult ground.

Seun Ogunribide (Remo Stars)

Another goal for the defender plus a clean-sheet against a tricky Kwara United side in Ikenne.

Rabiu Ali (Kano Pillars)

The ageless-midfielder rolled back the years in the game. He was crucial in the team's build-up and grabbed a late goal to cap off his performance.

Kenechukwu Agu (Enugu Rangers)

Another fantastic display from the anchorman. He was excellent in the middle of the park and did get two goals in the game.

Mohammed Zulkifilu (Plateau United)

He exhibited great awareness in the area to fire home the opener and he was assured in possession for large periods in the game.

Andy Okpe (Remo Stars)

The lanky forward scored a wonderful goal and helped set up another in the easy win.

Ossy Martins (Enugu Rangers)

The forward scored twice in the first half including winning the penalty for the opening goal. Decisive performance upon his return from injury.

Chijioke Akuneto (Rivers United)

A first half hat-trick against the defending champions. He showed insane awareness to convert some of his goals. A menace in the half for the Pride of Rivers.

Ifeanyi Eze (Kano Pillars)

Two well-taken goals from the forward to help his side nick back-to-back home wins in the league.

Stanley Eguma (Rivers United)

His side taught Akwa United some footballing lessons in PH on Sunday.

