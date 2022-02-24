Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Authors:

Adepoju Tobi Samuel.
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Check out the selected Team of the Week.

The best players from the NPFL this week
The best players from the NPFL this week

Match day 14 of the Nigeria Professional Football League 2021/22 season produced a new league leader in Rivers United. They usurped Plateau United, who saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with a draw at Gombe United. Remo Stars' free-fall continued at Lobi Stars, while Shooting Stars dropped points to Wikki in Ibadan.

Recommended articles

With that being said, here's our NPFL team of the week for the match day.

FORMATION: 4-2-4

Suraj Ayeleso (Plateau United)

In his first start of the season, the goalkeeper saved a penalty and made incredible saves to help his side claim another point on the road.

Samuel Kantoma (Dakkada)

The marauding right back set up the opener in the Derby and was assured in possession during the fixture.

Abdullahi Musa (Kano Pillars)

The experienced defender gave a solid performance at the back in the comeback win. Quite commanding in his duels and showed utmost composure at the back.

Salisu Adamu (Wikki Tourists)

Excellent showing at the heart of the defence against Shooting Stars. He was a mountain, repelling attacks of the hosts.

Gabriel Wassa (Lobi Stars)

The fullback showed desire to score the winner against Remo Stars. Besides that, he wasn't sloppy throughout the duration of the game.

Solomon Chigozie (Wikki Tourists)

He was virtually everywhere against the Oluyole Warriors. An all battling performance in the middle of the park from the former Dakkada man to neutralise the home side's midfield.

Michael Tochukwu (Nasarawa United)

He helped set up the first half goal that turned out to be the winner at FT. He was present in the right places to keep his side going in the game.

Abdul Taofeek (Sunshine Stars)

A first but important goal for the forward. It was one that helped stop a run of games without a win.

Nyima Nwagua (Rivers United)

The forward came through with a vital goal against a side that hadn't lose any game away from home all season. It could be be useful in the title race in games to come.

Akila Jesse (Plateau United)

He scored a significant goal at the Pantami Stadium on Wednesday. It was his first on the road this season but it helped his side nick another result on the road.

Chukwudi Ekeocha (MFM)

The winger didn't get much chances in the game, but the only one that fell to him, he took it brilliantly.

Christian Ikechukwu (MFM)

The manager, with his tactical acumen and a bit of luck, led his side to a a valuable point at the home of the former champions.

Authors:

Adepoju Tobi Samuel.

More from category

  • The Super Falcons were delayed at the airport for four hours

    'IT'S NONSENSE' - Super Falcons boss Randy Waldrum BLASTS Nigerian authorities for frustrating his players

  • The best players from the NPFL this week

    Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

  • The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport

    Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

Recommended articles

'IT'S NONSENSE' - Super Falcons boss Randy Waldrum BLASTS Nigerian authorities for frustrating his players

'IT'S NONSENSE' - Super Falcons boss Randy Waldrum BLASTS Nigerian authorities for frustrating his players

Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

Interesting stats from the 2-2 draw between Benfica and Ajax

Interesting stats from the 2-2 draw between Benfica and Ajax

Anthony Elanga becomes Manchester United's fifth-youngest Champions League goalscorer

Anthony Elanga becomes Manchester United's fifth-youngest Champions League goalscorer

Klopp suffers fake 'memory loss', downplays title chase with Manchester City after 6-0 thrashing of Leeds United

Klopp suffers fake 'memory loss', downplays title chase with Manchester City after 6-0 thrashing of Leeds United

Trending

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up
AWCON

'Plumptre for the Boys, Okoye for the Girls' leads reactions as Nigerian men in awe of new Super falcons debutant

Nigerians are in awe of Super Falcons latest debutante Ashleigh Plumptre
SUPER FALCONS

Nigerians fall in love with Ifeoma Onumonu after 2 goals against Ivory Coast

Onumonu was the hero for Nigeria against Ivory Coast

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donates ₦2m to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver

Ahmed Musa decided to help Obiekwu who was in need
SUPER FALCONS

'Plumptre is better than Maguire': Has Nigeria found a solution to its ageing defence following win over Ivory Coast?

Ashleigh Plumptre - Harry Maguire
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Iwobi showed his true self today'- Reactions as Super Eagles star disappoints Everton fans against Southampton

Iwobi was not at his best against Southampton
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Na man you be, Greatest of all time!': Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa's ₦2 Million donation to ex-Nigeria international Kingsley Obiekwu

Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa after his act of benevolence towards ex Nigerian International Kingsley Obiekwu