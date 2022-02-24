Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

With that being said, here's our NPFL team of the week for the match day.

FORMATION: 4-2-4

GOALKEEPER

Suraj Ayeleso (Plateau United)

In his first start of the season, the goalkeeper saved a penalty and made incredible saves to help his side claim another point on the road.

DEFENDERS

Samuel Kantoma (Dakkada)

The marauding right back set up the opener in the Derby and was assured in possession during the fixture.

Abdullahi Musa (Kano Pillars)

The experienced defender gave a solid performance at the back in the comeback win. Quite commanding in his duels and showed utmost composure at the back.

Salisu Adamu (Wikki Tourists)

Excellent showing at the heart of the defence against Shooting Stars. He was a mountain, repelling attacks of the hosts.

Gabriel Wassa (Lobi Stars)

The fullback showed desire to score the winner against Remo Stars. Besides that, he wasn't sloppy throughout the duration of the game.

MIDFIELDERS

Solomon Chigozie (Wikki Tourists)

He was virtually everywhere against the Oluyole Warriors. An all battling performance in the middle of the park from the former Dakkada man to neutralise the home side's midfield.

Michael Tochukwu (Nasarawa United)

He helped set up the first half goal that turned out to be the winner at FT. He was present in the right places to keep his side going in the game.

FORWARDS

Abdul Taofeek (Sunshine Stars)

A first but important goal for the forward. It was one that helped stop a run of games without a win.

Nyima Nwagua (Rivers United)

The forward came through with a vital goal against a side that hadn't lose any game away from home all season. It could be be useful in the title race in games to come.

Akila Jesse (Plateau United)

He scored a significant goal at the Pantami Stadium on Wednesday. It was his first on the road this season but it helped his side nick another result on the road.

Chukwudi Ekeocha (MFM)

The winger didn't get much chances in the game, but the only one that fell to him, he took it brilliantly.

COACH OF THE WEEK

Christian Ikechukwu (MFM)