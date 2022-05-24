Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

The MD 29 action of the Nigeria Professional Football League 2021/22 season came with its own surprise, as MFM and Sunshine Stars avoided defeats at difficult grounds, Enyimba brought to down earth once again, while Rivers United remain overwhelming favourites for the title.

Action continues in the NPFL this week
Action continues in the NPFL this week

Meanwhile, Rabiu Ali had a fun-filled day against Heartland, but was unlucky to have missed a penalty in the process. Hitman Yusuf Abdualazeez also found his scoring boots, while Japhet Opubo denied Lobi Stars a win in Makurdi.

Here's our team of the week.

FORMATION: 4 - 4 - 2

Japhet Opubo (Sunshine Stars)

Man-of-the-match performance from the former Rangers goalkeeper. He kept his side in the game with multiple stunning saves and went on to keep a rare clean sheet.

Kazie Enyinnaya (Rivers United)

He's been one of RU's important players all season and when they needed a goal to break down stubborn Remo Stars, he was there to tuck away the ball. In addition, he was quite good on the flanks as well.

Innocent Gabriel (Abia Warriors)

Another goal for the defender. He has become one of his side's most important players in recent weeks and executed his defensive responsibilities well.

Chinedu Uzor (Sunshine Stars)

The defender was good in the area for the Owena Whales as they managed to avoid defeat in Makurdi. It was a decent contribution from the heart of the defense.

Fahad Usman (Kano Pillars)

The full back made an assist in the game and kept his side going forward continuously in the fixture. Quite an efficient performance from him.

Rabiu Ali (Kano Pillars)

Ali might have missed a penalty, but everything Pillars did was influenced by the veteran. He made two goals and enjoyed himself throughout the fixture.

Kelechi Chimezie (Gombe United)

The defensive midfielder added a goal contribution to his efforts in this game. He was able to break down play efficiently as the Savannah Scorpions ran riot in Gombe.

Michael Tochukwu (Nasarawa United)

Arguably, he's the solid miners' player of the season and he proved it once again with a goal in this game - his eight of the season. In terms of all round play, he wasn't found wanting too.

Samaila Bello (Gombe United)

A second half sub in the game, but he made his mark. A goal and an assist in the goalfest for the left-footed winger.

Yusuf Abdulazeez (Gombe United)

The forward got into the goalscoring act with a brace at the weekend. He's just a goal behind top scorer Rafiu Kayode with 9 games to go.

Ahmed Taofeek (Katsina United)

He was given a rare chance to lead the line in the absence of Tosin Omoyele and he didn't disappoint his manager. Big game, big goal for the striker.

Imama Amapakabo (Abia Warriors)

Having come under serious scrutiny in recent weeks, the gaffer has been able to navigate crucial wins and the win over Plateau United at the weekend, is one of them.

