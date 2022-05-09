Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Standout performers like Chijioke Akuneto, Nelson Esor, Mustapha Jibrin and co had a wonderful outing in the match day. Although, it wasn't good for MFM and Heartland as other teams are starting to pull away from them in the bottom two.

Here's our team of the week.

FORMATION: 3 - 4 - 3

GOALKEEPER

Stanley Nwabali (Katsina United)

It was a stunning performance from the former Enyimba shotstopper. He's the only reason his side lost by just a goal. Quite commanding and excellent stops to frustrate the efforts of the home side.

DEFENDERS

Mustapha Jibrin (Kano Pillars)

The right back came up with arguably his best performance of the season against top four contenders Kwara United in Abuja. He was fantastic down the right and did his bits to help secure the comeback win.

Endurance Ebedebiri (Lobi Stars)

The centre back had a fantastic outing once again. His goal threat continues to bail his side out of difficult situations this term. Overall, he dealt with the threats of the opposition appropriately.

Innocent Gabriel (Abia Warriors)

The defender was solid once again at the back for Abia Warriors. He stood tall in the area to win numerous duels to help his side nick an important home win.

MIDFIELDERS

Bello Babatunde (Akwa United)

A huge addition to the Akwa United side from Sunshine Stars. He was at it again with a goal from a free kick. He had another good performance against the former champions.

Nelson Esor (Rivers United)

The diminutive midfielder has come into this star-studded RU side and play a part in this second stanza. Another goal involvement for him against the bottom side. He had a very good game.

Auwalu Ali Malam (Kano Pillars)

After an uninspiring spell at Rivers United, the attacking midfielder was at his best against Kwara United in Abuja. His goal could be the decider in the survival race in some match days to come.

Solomon Chigoziem (Wikki Tourists)

A game of impact for the midfielder against his former side in Kaduna. He assisted the second goal and was generally good on the day.

FORWARDS

Chijioke Akuneto (Rivers United)

The forward continues to impress for Rivers United. He was a goal shy of another hat-trick. Stunning performance against his former side in PH.

Chinonso Okonkwo (Lobi Stars)

A thorn in Katsina United's flesh all through the game. He was involved in both goals after coming off the bench. It was a good way to impress the manager in front of the home fans.

Ishaq Rafiu (Rivers United)

The forward was involved in at least two goals his side scored in the game and deservedly got his late in the game. Quite an influential performance.

COACH OF THE WEEK

Finidi George (Enyimba)