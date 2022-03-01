Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

With that being said, here's our NPFL team of the week for the match day.

FORMATION: 3-4-3

GOALKEEPER

Idrissu Ibrahim (Plateau United)

The Ghanaian was the reason his side did not lose in Nnewi. Excellent stops to deny the flying Antelopes a win.

DEFENDERS

Abdulafeez Musa (Kwara United)

The marauding right back helped set up the winner in the Derby and was a constant threat down the right throughout the game.

Abdullahi Musa (Kano Pillars)

The experienced defender made another strong showing for the second week in a row as Pillars picked a point on the road.

Ibrahim Buhari (Plateau United)

He was excellent at the heart of the defence and went on to score at the other end. Vintage display from the lad.

MIDFIELDERS

Afeez Nosir (Kwara United)

Midfield conductor for the Harmony boys. Quite assured in possession and did his job in the defensive midfield role accurately.

Michael Tochukwu (Nasarawa United)

He was his side's only shinning light in the game against the league leaders. Back-to-back strong performances from the left-footed player.

Sunday Anthony (Plateau United)

Another player who has taken his game to a higher level this season. Contributor of many goals and that he did once more yesterday.

Kalu Nweke (Abia Warriors)

The attacking midfielder scored a game deciding goal to help his side return to winning ways. Overall, he had a fine performance.

FORWARDS

Emmanuel Ayaosi (Dakkada)

Another important goal from the teenager. He came off the bench to net the winner, much to the delight of his coach and every fan of the club.

Nyima Nwagua (Rivers United)

The forward worked tirelessly in the game and created the opener. Only a goal was missing in his game.

Nenrot Silas (Plateau United)

The winger scored the opener and was a constant threat down the wings for the Peace Boys.

COACH OF THE WEEK

Fidelis Ilechukwu (Plateau United)