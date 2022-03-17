Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Adepoju Tobi Samuel.
The goals came aplenty on match day 18 of the Nigeria Professional Football League 2021 or 22 season and it was a wonderful weekend for the defenders.

Action continues in the NPFL this week
Action continues in the NPFL this week

From a match-winner in Ibadan to a gorgeous goal from a defender in Ilorin and a striker's finish from another defender in Aba - it was indeed an impactful weekend from the men at the back.

With that being said, here's our NPFL team of the week for the match day.

FORMATION: 3-4-3

Seidu Mutawakilu (Enugu Rangers)

The Antelopes may have won by a large margin, but the shot-stopper made a couple of saves in the game to keep them in the game at HT before the second half blowout.

Deji Bamidele (Kwara United)

The defender was magnificent at the back and he also scored a wonderful rocket in the difficult game to help his side nick a win.

Austin Opara (Plateau United)

The experienced defender rolled back the years with his display in Aba. His touch and finish to earn his side a point was astonishing.

Uche Ezeala (Shooting Stars)

He was excellent at the heart of the defence, scored the match winning goal and did win most of his duels on a night his side were far from their best.

Babatunde Bello (Sunshine Stars)

A game of goal contribution for the midfielder against Dakkada. He was assured in possession and quite good on the day.

Kenechukwu Agu (Enugu Rangers)

Another fantastic display from the anchorman. He dictated play with utmost authority at the home of the champions and didn't yield to pressure in the big win.

Ayobami Junior (Kwara United)

Two assists in the game for the former Shooting Stars midfielder. Quite influential display.

Samuel Pam (Enugu Rangers)

Delicious finish to hand his side the lead. The left-footed midfielder distinguished himself in the contest with his exquisite touches.

Alao Danbani (Kwara United)

Utmost composure to double his side's lead. His fourth goal in four straight league games - man on form at the moment.

Valentine Odoh (Abia Warriors)

The forward scored twice in the second half to lead his side to an unprecedented win away from home.

Paul Samson (Abia Warriors)

The winger came on for the second 45mins and singlehandedly decided the game with his directness. He provided the assists for Odoh as they left Makurdi with all three points.

Abdul Maikaba (Enugu Rangers)

Another impressive result by his side in Uyo. He continues to prove critics wrong after leaving Plateau United for Enugu.

