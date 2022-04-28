Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Authors:

Adepoju Tobi Samuel.
The Nigeria Professional Football League 2021/22 season on match day 25 produced important wins for most of the home teams.

NPFL
NPFL

Relegation threatened Kano Pillars won against Sunshine Stars in Abuja, Shooting defeated Enyimba 2-0 in Ibadan, while Enugu Rangers walloped Kwara United 3-0 in Awka.

Generally, it was a good week for Ossy Martins, Moses Omoduemeuke and the likes during this particular match day.

Meanwhile, here's our team of the week.

FORMATION: 3 - 5 - 2

Chijioke Ejiogu (Heartland)

The only goalkeeper to have kept a clean sheet on the road this week. He also did his own bits when called up as well.

Ibrahim Buhari (Plateau United)

The defender has added goals to his name this term and netted the winner against Remo Stars in Jos. It's his fifth goal of the campaign.

Jimoh Gbadamosi (Heartland)

The centre back was generally good in the game and dealt with the threats of the home side's attackers diligently. He also made a goal line clearance to help his side nick a point away from home.

Fahad Usman (Kano Pillars)

The full back provided the assist for the goal and was generally good on the day.

Ishaw Rafiu ((Rivers United)

The top scorer in the league this term added to his tally against Tornadoes. He was a delight in the game as his side retained their four-point lead at the top.

Bello Babatunde (Akwa United)

For the second week running he makes our TOTW. He scored the winner and had an excellent outing against the Makurdi side in Uyo.

Samuel Oyedeji (Gombe United)

The midfielder put in a decent shift. He assisted the goal and had a fun time in the middle of the park against the Changi Boys.

Nelson Esor (Rivers United)

Esor came off the bench in the first half and provided two assists in the game to help his side continue their rich vein of form in the title race.

Malomo Taofeeq (Shooting Stars)

The midfielder had a fine game and only a goal was missing from his performance. He was highly influential and played a part in most of the attacking plays his team made.

Ossy Martins (Enugu Rangers)

The forward punished Kwara United in the game with his two goals. In just two games this term, he has scored three times against the Harmony boys. What a feat!

Moses Omoduemeuke (Shooting Stars)

The striker scored his first goal for the club and turned provider for the second. He was superb in the big win over Enyimba.

Edith Agoye (Shooting Stars)

For someone who has been under intense criticism lately, he was able to conjure a win over Enyimba in Ibadan. Quite an impressive result.

