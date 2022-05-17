Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Akila Jesse, Sunday Chinedu, Alexander Alfred and co all made interesting contributions in the match day.

So, here's our team of the week.

FORMATION: 3 - 4 - 3

GOALKEEPER

Adewale Adeyinka (Akwa United)

Adewale was at his best against the Owena Whales in Akure. He made a couple of crucial saves as his side left the ground with a point.

DEFENDERS

Samson Gbadebo (Akwa United)

Solid performance from the defender. Although, he's struggled with fitness this season, but he was good in Akure. Excellent defensive actions to help his side leave without a defeat.

Sunday Chinedu (Heartland)

It's a rarity to have defenders score in the NPFL, but Chinedu joined that small list with an important goal against the league leaders. Asides that, he was imperious at the back.

Ibrahim Buhari (Plateau United)

Arguably, the best defender in the league this term. He was at it again on Sunday as he scored and provided an assist in the routine win over Wikki Tourists.

MIDFIELDERS

Tunde Azeez (MFM)

The midfielder scored the opener in the relegation derby and wasn't found wanting in crucial areas during the game. Quite an efficient display.

Munir Idris (Tornadoes)

The winger continued to impress since his disappointment at the U20 camp. He played a huge part in the game and his side's goal as they held one for a memorable win over a stubborn Gombe United.

Alexander Alfred (Heartland)

The left footed midfielder came on at halftime and delivered two assists against the league leaders. An impact from the bench for Erasmus Onuh's men.

Ahmadu Liman (Tornadoes)

The diminutive midfielder ran the show for the hosts as they secured another home win on Saturday. Despite his side playing large parts of the second half with 10 men, Liman did his best to help his side see out the win.

FORWARDS

Akila Jesse (Plateau United)

A brace for the former MFM man to end his goal drought on Sunday. He was able to rediscover his old self and was a thorn in the flesh of the visitors.

Sikiru Alimi (Remo Stars)

SK scored a pivotal goal and winner in the battle for third place against Enugu Rangers. His goal could decide the team that finishes third by the end of the season.

Alao Danbani (Kwara United)

The forward came off the bench and made two assists in the comfortable win over Shooting Stars in Ilorin. He was his side's best player after the interval.

COACH OF THE WEEK

Erasmus Onuh (Heartland)