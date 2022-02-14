Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Authors:

Adepoju Tobi Samuel.
RADP / Pulse Nigeria

Match day 12 of Nigeria Professional Football League 21/22 campaign produced Rivers United as new leaders, while Remo Stars lost for the first time in the league this season in Gombe. Goalkeeper Femi Thomas denied Friday Ubong twice from the spot to help Heartland claim their first point on the road this term.

Action continues in the NPFL

In Makurdi, Ifeanyi Ogba and Adams Olamilekan ran the show for Lobi Stars while Sunday Faleye had a goal scoring return for Shooting Stars. Plateau United won at Kano Pillars with Sunshine Stars and Nasarawa United sharing the spoils in Lafia.

Here is our team of the week after match day twelve.

Formation - 3-5-2

Femi Thomas (Heartland): The goalkeeper was massive in his side’s first point on the road this season. He saved two penalties and kept a clean sheet against the champions in Uyo.

Sunday Akinmoladun (Niger Tornadoes): The skipper had a fine game against the former champions in Aba. It was a commanding display from the big man.

Andrew Ikefe (Plateau United): The experienced centre-back was in the thick of the action for the visitors in Kaduna. A defensive masterclass from the former Niger Tornadoes man.

Bolu Sholumade(Sunshine Stars): The defender did his job dutifully. He marshalled the defence well as they managed to pick another point on the road.

Adams Olamilekan (Lobi Stars): Two assists for the winger in the home win for Lobi Stars. Highly influential display from him.

Ebube Duru (Lobi Stars): One goal and one assist for the former Lobi Stars full-back. He stepped up big time to help his side claim another win at home.

Uko Aniete (Shooting Stars): He was generally good in the game and did contribute to the winning goal in the end. Another solid display from the former Vandrezzer man.

Sunday Anthony (Plateau United): The talented midfielder headed home the winner in the dying embers of the game - a goal that took his side to the second position on the log.

Uche Onwusonaya (Rivers United): The midfielder scored a fine goal and had a fine performance for the Pride of Rivers against Wikki on Saturday.

Ibrahim Yahaya (Gombe United) - His goal handed Remo Stars their first defeat of the season. Though he did not do much but that goal in the end was crucial as his side move up to 10th on the log.

Ifeanyi Ogba (Lobi Stars) - The striker scored twice against the bottom side to help them return to winning ways at home.

Fidelis Ilechukwu (Plateau United) - He led his side to a rare away win at Kano Pillars. He exercised his tactical ingenuity to make it happen in Kaduna.

Authors:

