Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Here is our team of the week after match day twelve.

Formation - 3-5-2

GOALKEEPER

Femi Thomas (Heartland): The goalkeeper was massive in his side’s first point on the road this season. He saved two penalties and kept a clean sheet against the champions in Uyo.

DEFENDERS

Sunday Akinmoladun (Niger Tornadoes): The skipper had a fine game against the former champions in Aba. It was a commanding display from the big man.

Andrew Ikefe (Plateau United): The experienced centre-back was in the thick of the action for the visitors in Kaduna. A defensive masterclass from the former Niger Tornadoes man.

Bolu Sholumade(Sunshine Stars): The defender did his job dutifully. He marshalled the defence well as they managed to pick another point on the road.

MIDFIELDERS

Adams Olamilekan (Lobi Stars): Two assists for the winger in the home win for Lobi Stars. Highly influential display from him.

Ebube Duru (Lobi Stars): One goal and one assist for the former Lobi Stars full-back. He stepped up big time to help his side claim another win at home.

Uko Aniete (Shooting Stars): He was generally good in the game and did contribute to the winning goal in the end. Another solid display from the former Vandrezzer man.

Sunday Anthony (Plateau United): The talented midfielder headed home the winner in the dying embers of the game - a goal that took his side to the second position on the log.

Uche Onwusonaya (Rivers United): The midfielder scored a fine goal and had a fine performance for the Pride of Rivers against Wikki on Saturday.

FORWARDS

Ibrahim Yahaya (Gombe United) - His goal handed Remo Stars their first defeat of the season. Though he did not do much but that goal in the end was crucial as his side move up to 10th on the log.

Ifeanyi Ogba (Lobi Stars) - The striker scored twice against the bottom side to help them return to winning ways at home.

COACH OF THE WEEK