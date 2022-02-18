Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Plateau United emerged as new league leaders as Rivers United dropped points at 10-man Abia Warriors in Okigwe.

Here's our NPFL team of the week for the match day.

GOALKEEPER

Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba) - The former Akwa United goalie was the reason why his side lost by just a goal. He made terrific saves to deny the hosts a huge win. Wonderful performance from him.

DEFENDERS

Taiye Muritala (Wikki Tourists) - The marauding right back was involved in the equaliser and gave a commanding performance in front of the home fans this match day.

Abiodun Adebayo (Niger Tornadoes) - The experienced defender gave a solid performance at the back for the Ikon Allah boys in Abuja. Quite commanding in his duels and his excellent communication came in good.

Sampson Gbadebo (Akwa United) - The former Nasarawa United man was key in defence during the big clash in Ikenne. His defensive displays in the game didn't go unnoticed, hence the selection in this TOTW.

Daniel Itodo (Plateau United) - The long-throw specialist continually used his missiles to unsettle the opponents in the game. He was assured in possession and quite decisive in the game.

MIDFIELDERS

Seth Mayi (Akwa United) - It was a classic performance from the central Midfielder. He ran his socks off, helped the Promise Keepers build play with ease and Remo Stars; midfield couldn't cope with his intelligence both on and off the ball.

Tunde Azeez (MFM) - He scored a late winner after coming off the bench. He showed more desire than his mates on the pitch of play to ensure his win for the first time in numerous weeks.

Promise Damala (Wikki Tourists) - A brace off the bench on his first appearance of the campaign. The youngster showed why he's still an important member of the squad with his well taken goals.

FORWARDS

Yusuf Abdualazeez (Gombe United) - He capped off his good showing with a stoppage time winner in Uyo. It was his seventh goal of the season.

Christian Nnaji (Enugu Rangers) - The forward had a breakthrough season last term and has continued in that same vein this campaign. Another goal for him in the colours of the Flying Antelopes.

Nenrot Silas (Plateau United) - Silas had good moments in the game and went on to score his side's third goal in the routine win.

COACH OF THE WEEK