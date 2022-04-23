Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Having said that, here's our NPFL team of the week for the match day.

FORMATION: 4 - 2 - 4

GOALKEEPER

Edafe Vincent (Abia Warriors)

He was the reason his side could nick a point off Kwara United in Ilorin. He made superb saves after his side equalised to keep the scoreline levelled till full-time.

DEFENDERS

Bilal Yakubu (Enyimba)

The marauding right-back had a fantastic game as always. He went about his business diligently and assisted the opening goal in the rout.

Endurance Ebedebiri (Lobi stars)

A good leap to head home his first goal of the season from a long throw. He showed his composure at the back and helped coordinate things to ensure they returned to winning ways.

Ejike Uzoechi (Sunshine Stars)

The centre back was generally good in the game dealt with the aerial threats of the visitors as he won most of his aerial duels during the game. A vintage performance in the high quality match.

Ubong Williams (Lobi Stars)

The full back went a notch higher in the game as his side claimed a first win in four games.

MIDFIELDERS

Bello Babatunde (Akwa United)

He was involved in three of the six goals scored at the Nest of Champions. Quite influential performance from the midfielder in yet another home game.

Salomon Chigoziem (Wikki Tourists)

It was a hardworking performance from the former Dakkada midfielder. He took his goal brilliantly and was at his best all through the game.

FORWARDS

Tolulope Ojo (Remo Stars)

A peach of a goal from the the winger. It was a spectacular finish to set the ball rolling for the emphatic win. In all, he had a good game.

Dauda Madaki (Katsina United)

The forward stole the show against Shooting Stars in Katsina. He scored a wonderful opener before putting away a penalty in the second half. Excellent display from the former Rangers man.

Wisdom Fernando (Akwa United)

The winger was at the double in the rout. He took on the defence of the visitors for his first goal before finishing acrobatically for his second. Quite a delightful performance.

Victor Mbaoma (Enyimba)

The Striker took his goals like a poacher that he is. He has hit rich vein of form and continues to lead his side's charge towards a continental place finish.

COACH OF THE WEEK

Kabiru Dogo (Wikki Tourists)