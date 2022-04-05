Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Not many astounding performers were seen, but there's still room for us to put together some of the players that did perform decently.

Here's our NPFL team of the week for the match day.

FORMATION: 3-4-3

GOALKEEPER

Sochima Victor (Rivers United)

The goalkeeper had a a good showing at the nest of champions. He made a couple of brilliant stops to ensure his side nick a point away from home.

DEFENDERS

Abel James (Enyimba)

Asides the solidity he provided, the defender scored on his debut to help his side dispatch a tricky Wikki side in Aba.

Ejike Uzoechi (Sunshine Stars)

The fast-rising defender was rock-solid at the heart of the defence for the Owena Whales. Confident display against one of the most deadly sides in the league.

Mutiu Dauda (Sunshine Stars)

A fine cross to create the winning goal from the defender plus a clean-sheet against a dangerous Plateau United side in Ijebu Ode.

MIDFIELDERS

Bello Babatunde (Akwa United)

The midfielder was virtually everywhere on his debut. Only a goal was missing from his excellent display against the table toppers.

Raphael Ayagwa (Lobi Stars)

Quite effective and efficient display from the midfielder. He was at the heart of everything Lobi Stars did against the Flying Antelopes in Makurdi.

Kabir Balogun (Kwara United)

Another influential display from the diminutive midfielder. He was excellent in the middle of the park as his set-piece led to the equaliser before setting up the winner with 15 minutes to go.

King Osanga (Nasarawa United)

King rolled back the years to help his side overcome a stubborn Shooting Stars in Jos. He was highly influential in the win.

FORWARDS

Adamu Hassan (Nasarawa United)

A well-taken goal from the mid-season recruit to help break down a resolute defense of the visitors. Overall, it was a good game for the forward.

Jonas Emmanuel (Niger Tornadoes)

Another debutant who scored over the weekend. The quality of his goal is stupendous and had a fantastic outing against Dakkada in Kaduna.

Micah Ojodomo (MFM)

Not many players would give an outstanding performance on their debut. Apart from the goal, the winger did everything right on the evening as MFM returned to winning ways.

COACH OF THE WEEK

Mohammed Baba Ganaru (Lobi Stars)