Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Authors:

Adepoju Tobi Samuel.
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Nigeria Professional Football League 2021 or 22 season resumed for matchday 20 over the weekend and fantastic results were produced.

Action continues in the NPFL this week
Action continues in the NPFL this week

It was a clean sweep for the home sides bar Akwa United as they comfortably claimed wins over their opponents on Sunday.

Recommended articles

Not many astounding performers were seen, but there's still room for us to put together some of the players that did perform decently.

Here's our NPFL team of the week for the match day.

FORMATION: 3-4-3

Sochima Victor (Rivers United)

The goalkeeper had a a good showing at the nest of champions. He made a couple of brilliant stops to ensure his side nick a point away from home.

Abel James (Enyimba)

Asides the solidity he provided, the defender scored on his debut to help his side dispatch a tricky Wikki side in Aba.

Ejike Uzoechi (Sunshine Stars)

The fast-rising defender was rock-solid at the heart of the defence for the Owena Whales. Confident display against one of the most deadly sides in the league.

Mutiu Dauda (Sunshine Stars)

A fine cross to create the winning goal from the defender plus a clean-sheet against a dangerous Plateau United side in Ijebu Ode.

Bello Babatunde (Akwa United)

The midfielder was virtually everywhere on his debut. Only a goal was missing from his excellent display against the table toppers.

Raphael Ayagwa (Lobi Stars)

Quite effective and efficient display from the midfielder. He was at the heart of everything Lobi Stars did against the Flying Antelopes in Makurdi.

Kabir Balogun (Kwara United)

Another influential display from the diminutive midfielder. He was excellent in the middle of the park as his set-piece led to the equaliser before setting up the winner with 15 minutes to go.

King Osanga (Nasarawa United)

King rolled back the years to help his side overcome a stubborn Shooting Stars in Jos. He was highly influential in the win.

Adamu Hassan (Nasarawa United)

A well-taken goal from the mid-season recruit to help break down a resolute defense of the visitors. Overall, it was a good game for the forward.

Jonas Emmanuel (Niger Tornadoes)

Another debutant who scored over the weekend. The quality of his goal is stupendous and had a fantastic outing against Dakkada in Kaduna.

Micah Ojodomo (MFM)

Not many players would give an outstanding performance on their debut. Apart from the goal, the winger did everything right on the evening as MFM returned to winning ways.

Mohammed Baba Ganaru (Lobi Stars)

He returned to the topflight for the first time in seasons and led the Benue side to their first win in six NPFL games.

Authors:

Adepoju Tobi Samuel.

More from category

  • Thomas Partey: Ghana midfielder converts to Islam

    Thomas Partey, Paul Pogba and other famous players observing Ramadan fasting

  • Augustine Eguavoen took over as the interim manager of the Super Eagles after Gernot Rohr was sacked in December 2021

    Augustine Eguavoen: 'I did not support sacking Gernot Rohr'

  • Action continues in the NPFL this week

    Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Recommended articles

Thomas Partey, Paul Pogba and other famous players observing Ramadan fasting

Thomas Partey, Paul Pogba and other famous players observing Ramadan fasting

Nigerian-born Ochai Agbaji wins 2022 NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player

Nigerian-born Ochai Agbaji wins 2022 NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player

Augustine Eguavoen: 'I did not support sacking Gernot Rohr'

Augustine Eguavoen: 'I did not support sacking Gernot Rohr'

Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Zaidu Sanusi scores as Porto extend unbeaten record to 56 games in the League

Zaidu Sanusi scores as Porto extend unbeaten record to 56 games in the League

Thomas Partey goes off injured in poor Arsenal performance against Crystal Palace

Thomas Partey goes off injured in poor Arsenal performance against Crystal Palace

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Oliseh reportedly 'prime candidate' to replace Austin Eguavoen

Sunday Oliseh
2022 WCQ

Amokachi blasts Super Eagles for inviting 'average' foreign-born players

The Super Eagles of Nigeria lost the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after below-par performances against the Black Stars of Ghana
QATAR 2022

'I can’t promise not to make mistakes' - Uzoho breaks silence on Super Eagles failure

Uzoho has responded to critics following the Super Eagles loss to Ghana

'Only Osimhen knows what the World Cup means to Nigerians' - Amokachi praises Osimhen's Super Eagles' performances

Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)
SUPER EAGLES

Watch Odion Ighalo score winning goal for Al-Hilal against former side Al-Shabab

Odion Ighalo scored for Al-Hilal against Al-Shabab

13 Nigerian players on the brink of relegation from Europe’s top 5 leagues

Joel Obi and Alex Iwobi are two out of 13 Nigerian players who realistically face the risk of relegation from Europe's top five leagues

Okoye's unjust criticism needs to stop, Uzoho's error against Ghana proves that

Francis Uzoho and Maduka Okoye warming up at the Africa Cup of Nations

'Every Executive member of the federation should resign honourably' - Sports Editors asks for restructuring of NFF

NFF President Amaju Pinnick