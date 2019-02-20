As part of Pulse Sports’ review of Nigerian players all over the world, we select the best XI from the best performances from the weekend.

Goalkeeper

Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs/South Africa)

Daniel Akpeyi was not in action over the weekend but the unavailability of Nigerian goalkeepers in world football means he retains his spot from the previous weekend. That weekend he made his debut for Kaizer Chiefs and made some good saves in their 1-1 home draw against local rivals Orlando Pirates.

Defenders

Ola Aina (Torino/Italy)

Ola Aina’s career is enjoying a new lift in Serie A where he has been one of the regulars. Over the weekend, he put in 90 minutes of work to help them to a goalless draw away at Napoli. Although he played from the left as a wing-back, Aina takes his most natural right full back position in this XI.

William Troost-Ekong (Udinese/Italy)

Another Nigerian player who has been getting regular football in Italy, Troost-Ekong was in action for the whole 90 minutes and was solid at the back as Udinese got a much-needed 1-0 win over Chievo.

Semi Ajayi (Rotherham/England)

He rarely plays as a central defender these days as manager Paul Warne plays him as a defensive midfielder but Semi Ajayi who is a defender by trade takes this spot as no other Nigerian performed better in that role over the weekend. He was his tough in the middle for Rotherham who were held to a 2-2 draw by visiting Sheffield Wednesday.

Kingsley Madu (KSV Roeselare/Belgium)

He might be playing in the Belgian second division but Kingsley Madu was the still the best Nigerian left-back from the weekend. He scored for his new club KSV Roeselare as they beat hosts Union Saint-Gillhouse 2-1 in a Belgian First Division B (second division).

Midfield

Mikel Obi (Middlesbrough/England)

It might be early days but Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi is bossing the Championship with ridiculous ease and Middlesbrough fans can’t believe their luck. Mikel bossed the whole midfield for Tony Pulis’ men as they got a 1-0 away at Blackburn on Sunday. His performance for the club has been so good that fans have a new song for him.

Azubuike Okechukwu (Rizespor/Turkey)

Nigerian midfielder Azubuike Okechukwu netted his first league goal for Rizespor who got an away 2-0 win over Bursaspor

Imoh Ezekiel (Kortrijk/Belgium)

He was on the losing side over the weekend, but Imoh Ezekiel did his best and netted a goal for Kortrijk who were beaten 2-1 at home by Charleroi. He made the Team of the Week in Belgium for his performance.

Samuel Eduok (BB Erzurumspor/Turkey)

Samuel Eduok hit a brace for new club BB Erzurumspor who got a home 4-2 win over Sivasspor. Eduok, in his third start for the club he joined on deadline day of the January transfer window, scored twice and also assisted another in his 78-minute appearance.

Taiwo Awoniyi (Excel Mouscron/Belgium)

The most in-form Nigerian player at the moment, Awoniyi continued in his rich vein of form with a goal for Excel Mouscron who got a 3-0 home win over Cercle Brugge. That was Awoniyi ’s fourth goal since joining the club on loan. He was also included in Belgian Team of the Week.

Paul Onuachu (FC Midtjylland/Denmark)

Another player who is having a good season, Paul Onuachu was on the scoresheet for FC Midtjylland who beat AaB 2-1 in a Danish Superliga game on Monday night. Onuachu netted FC Midtylland’s first opening goal of the game for his 12th in the league of the season.