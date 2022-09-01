Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Tahith Chong to Birmingham City is reportedly set for go. The youngster from leave Manchester United on a permanent deal. He's said to be a big pay cut.

AFP

12:23 pm:

🦊

Leicester City have reached an agreement with Reims to sign Wout Faes as new centre back to replace Wesley Fofana. Official club announcement to take place soon.

12:12 pm:

Big question 🌝⁉️

12:00 pm:

What deals are likely to be completed in the coming hours? 💰

pulse senegal

Douglas Luiz: The player wants the move to Arsenal and official talks are ongoing with Aston Villa for a £20m fee. Personal terms are definitely not an issue. Leander Dendoncker: Aston Villa will announce as new signing, consider this a replacement. Deal of £13m already reached with Wolves. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Chelsea and Barcelona have now reached an agreement in principle for €14m fee plus Marcos Alonso. Auba will return to England today. Willy Boly: Nottingham Forest lands player number 19 from Wolves. Arthur Melo: Liverpool lands a new midfielder. Player is flying to UK right now. Contracts are now ready to be signed once medical is be completed. Umar Sadiq: Real Sociedad have booked medical tests for him today. €20m deal plus €6m add-ons agreed with Almeria. He will be Alexander Isak's replacement. Sam Edozie and Juan Larios: Southampton to land Manchester City's youngsters today. Medical ongoing for both players. City will include a buy back clause in their deals.

11:30 am:

Some update on Arthur Melo to Liverpool 🛫

11:23 am:

Josko Gvardiol extends his contract with RB Leipzig until June 2027. Chelsea's €90m bid has been turned down as there was no time to complete the agreement.

Sorry 🔵s

11:00 am:

🔴🔱

Reunited with the boss 😃

READ WHAT HE SAID after being unveiled by Manchester United.

10:41 am:

Arsenal fans? Here's some update for you ⚪️🔴

AFP

The Premier League leaders are hoping that they can sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa. While it looks like Arsenal might not complete the deal in time, the defender is said to be keen on joining the Gunners.

10:30 am:

Reports suggest that Martin Braithwaite is now undergoing medical tests with Espanyol as he will sign his contract termination with Barcelona later today.

10:15 am:

With love from Manchester United 😍, on loan until June 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣

10:13 am:

Well, Pep Guardiola gets his man. Manuel Akanji is here!

10:10 am:

Reports suggest that Liverpool are closing in on deal to sign Arthur Melo from Juventus. Full agreement on the salary in progress, with a medical slated for later today. Liverpool fans, here's the FULL STORY ON THIS.

9:36 am:

Looks who's here 👀

9:00 am:

Manuel Akanji's medicals with Manchester City are reportedly successful.

Pep Guardiola gets a new defender. Announcement coming soon. ⚪🔵

8:50 am:

Sergino Dest is at the moment flying to Milan to sign with AC Milan. he’ll be in Italy in one hour with his agent. Medical tests, and then contract signing around 4pm as new player for the Italian champions. 🔴⚫

8:42 am:

🛫

8:30 am:

Here is a quick round up of some stories from yesterday 👇

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to remain at Manchester United, same for Manchester City's Bernardo Silva who have been on the radar of Barcelona. Lucas Ocampos have joined Ajax on a season-long loan from Sevilla. Chelsea are closing on a £75million deal for RB Leipzig's defender Josko Gvardiol. FULL STORY HERE Arsenal fans want the club to sign Wilfred Ndidi as Thomas Partey's backup. FULL STORY HERE. Real Sociedad have booked medical tests for Umar Sadiq. A €20m deal with Almeria plus €6m add-ons will be completed in the next hours. No deadline day move for Nigerian forward Josh Maja as the move to Birmingham City collapses. FULL STORY HERE. Negotiations for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are progressing, with Chelsea's latest bid to Barcelona: a £10m fee plus Marcos Alonso. AC Milan and Barcelona have already reached full agreement for Sergino Dest. The deal could see Dest could stay in Milan on a 1-year loan, with a potential four year deal to be triggered. Newcastle United's goalie Martin Dubravka is going sign a contract as a new Manchester United player today. Everton are said to be in talks with Villarreal to sign Nigerian forward Samuel Chuwkueze. FULL STORY HERE

Pulse Sports

8:04 am:

🚨

8:02 am:

My name is Jidechi. Stay with me, let me guide you through this 'clubs-negotiating-players-switching-clubs-admin-announcing-fans-rejoicing-media-reporting-transfer-deadline-day'. 💸🤑💰🔁

8:00 am:

Hello, good morning and welcome to Pulse Sports live blog. IT'S OFFICIALLY DEADLINE DAY!!! 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 STARTS HERE 👆

11:05 pm:

It promises to be a long night of negotiations, and an even longer day tomorrow. We be sure that we've got you covered.

Let's get some rest now. See you in the morning. 😉

11:00 pm:

Let's end the night on this note, shall we?

10:50 pm:

Like the 🔴 side of Manchester, like the 🔵 side of Manchester. BERNARDO STAYS!!!💪

10:37 pm:

RONALDO STAYS!!! 🔴

10:00 pm:

It's 22:00 hours and we should be calling it a night 😬. But let's spare 60 more minutes for some updates before the big day, shall we? 🤷‍♂️

9:55 pm:

Chelsea are said to be closing on a £75million deal for RB Leipzig's defender Josko Gvardiol. But there a caveat to that deal. FULL STORY HERE 👈

9:41 pm:

Some Umar Sadiq update here

9:30 pm:

🔵

Barcelona have turned down Chelsea's latest €15m plus Marcos Alonso bid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Blues are reportedly preparing a new counter-proposal now.

More on this tomorrow. Except something new break before then 🤷‍♂️.

9:19 pm:

AC Milan and Barcelona have already reached full agreement for Sergino Dest. Personal personal terms are reportedly, being discussed at the moment. If completed, Dest could stay in Milan on a 1-year loan, with a potential four year deal to be triggered.

More on this tomorrow. 🔴⚫

9:05 pm:

Lest I forget to share this Martin Braithwaite update here 🤦‍♂️

9:00 pm:

Adnan Januzaj is no longer a free agent. 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣

8:35 pm:

Wilf in the news!!!

Arsenal fans want the club to sign Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi as Thomas Partey's backup. READ MORE ON THIS.

Pulse Nigeria

7:23 pm:

Well, Victor Osimhen-Cristiano Ronaldo swap deal is not happening 🤷‍♂️

7:14 pm:

🚨

Martin Dubravka is going sign a contract as a new Manchester United player in the next few hours. The agreement is 100% done sealed with both player and Newcastle side on a par with United, according to multiple reports.

6:20 pm:

Did we telling you that Justin Kluivert’s transfer to Fulham have collapsed after being denied a work permit by the FA? Well, READ MORE ON THIS

6:10 pm:

AFP

Super Eagles star Josh Maja is set to dump Ligue 1 side Bordeaux for a move to England days after taking a wage-cut. 🛫

5:25 pm:

⚪⚫Juventus 🤝 PSG 🔵

2:05 pm:

Southampton are closing in on Ainsley Maitland-Niles deal. It’s set to be completed on loan with buy option as Arsenal contract will be extended.

1:35 pm:

From Blue to Blue, Wesley Fofana is a Chelsea player!!! 🔵🔵🔵

1:28 pm:

Everton are said to be in talks with Villarreal to sign Super Eagles forward Samuel Chuwkueze. 👉 HERE MORE ON THAT 👈

11:57 am:

Looks like Anthony Gordon might be going no where. 👀

Frank Lampard have sent a 'don't bother' signal to Chelsea over the £60 million-rated Everton player. READ MORE ON THIS.

Getty Images

11:55 am:

REVEALED!

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal were the only team to have placed a bid for Manchester United's forward Cristiano Ronaldo. READ MORE ON THIS.

Getty Images

10:35 am:

🔴⚪

Here's some Manchester United news

Sunderland are in advanced talks with the Red Devils for Amad Diallo. A season-long loan is being considered. Everton have had their bid to take James Garner away from Old Trafford accepted on permanent basis, accepted. The Toffees were in competition with three other clubs.

10:00 am:

Some Mario Balotelli news

9:15 am:

Let's start on this note. Here are 7 transfer stories we've reported in the last 48 hours 👇

9:01 am:

My name is Jidechi, and I'd be guiding you through the next 40 hours we expect to be saturated with lots, and lots, and lots of transfers stories. 💸🤑💰🔁

9:00 am: