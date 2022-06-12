Pulse Sports launches 'PulseSPORTS30'

Pulse Sports Team
PulseSPORTS30 will, yearly, recognize the 30 best performing Nigerian footballers from across the globe.

This year, Pulse Sports launches a yearly ranking of the 30 best Nigerian footballers from across the globe
'PulseSPORTS30' will, yearly, feature the best performing players for the season under consideration.

Beginning with the 2021/22 football season, we acknowledge the footballers of Nigerian heritage who had the most impact in their teams' performances, and helped them either by goals contributions or playing major minutes.

The rankings will also include players whose effort saw them win individual awards.

The ranking is non-discriminatory and will not be restricted to footballers playing in the world's major leagues.

PulseSPORTS30
A pool of players is curated by Pulse's team of sports reporters and editors, led by the senior editor.

The number is then whittled down to thirty and ranked based on merit.

Pulse Sports will announce a list of 30 best Nigerian footballers at the end of every football season, starting with June 2022.

This year, the names will be revealed from Friday, June 17 to Wednesday, June 22. Five players will be announced every day in ascending order for six days until all names have been exhausted.

Who makes the very first PulseSPORTS30 list?
To be revealed from Friday, June 17, 2022.

