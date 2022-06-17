Pulse Sports launches #PulseSPORTS30: 26-30 REVEALED

PulseSPORTS30 will, yearly, recognize the 30 best performing Nigerian footballers from across the globe.

This year, Pulse Sports launches a yearly ranking of the 30 best Nigerian footballers from across the globe.

'PulseSPORTS30' will, yearly, feature the best performing players for the season under consideration.

Beginning with the 2021/22 football season, we acknowledge the footballers of Nigerian heritage who had the most impact in their teams' performances, and helped them either by goals contributions or playing major minutes.

The rankings will also include players whose effort saw them win individual awards.

The ranking is non-discriminatory and will not be restricted to footballers playing in the world's major leagues.

Names are being revealed from Friday, June 17 to Wednesday, June 22. Five players will be announced every day in ascending order for six days until all names have been exhausted.

Moffi enjoyed a productive season in Ligue 1, scoring a total of eight goals and also contributing to four more for Lorient. SEE MOFFI's PROFILE.

The RB Leipzig man brought in, to compliment Leicester’s attack line, made 41 appearances across all competitions, notching up eight goals and five assists. SEE LOOKMAN's PROFILE.

Ajayi had an unlucky season with West Brom as the Championship side missed a shot at returning to the Premier League by eight points. SEE AJAYI's PROFILE.

Ex-Manchester United youngster Kehinde came into his own at Randers, displaying great versatility for Randers by playing on either wing, in the midfield and even as a centre forward. SEE KEHINDE's PROFILE.

Chukwueze suffered a bad start to the season, but made a total of 38 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven goals and assisting three others. SEE CHUKWUEZE's PROFILE.

A pool of players is curated by Pulse's team of sports reporters and editors, led by the senior editor.

The number is then whittled down to thirty and ranked based on merit.

Pulse Sports will announce a list of 30 best Nigerian footballers at the end of every football season. June 2022's ranking is the first edition.

