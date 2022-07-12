LIVE BLOG

Football Transfer News live updates

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Welcome To Our Transfer News Live-blog: Former Arsenal star Serge Gnabry could be heading to Chelsea. Scroll further down for juicy transfer gists about Nigerian players.

Some Premier League update

Here's a couple of other Nigerian-related stories this summer.

ICYMI 👇

23-year-old Ibrahim Rasheed seals €67k transfer to Real Madrid slayers. READ MORE.

20-year-old Ishaq Abdulrazak completes N1.9 billion move. READ MORE.

Enyimba's Super Eagles star Victor Mbaoma has left the NPFL. READ MORE.

Here's something to excite Chelsea fans 🔵

Speaking of Nigerian movements this summer, here's a recap of Super Eagles players who have sought greener pastures;

6️⃣ Henry Onyekuru to spend the next season on loan. READ MORE.

5️⃣ Valentine Ozornwafor has moved to France. READ MORE.

4️⃣ Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is now in England. READ MORE.

3️⃣ Joe Aribo has left Rangers. READ MORE.

2️⃣ Tyronne Ebuehi get new Serie A club. READ MORE.

1️⃣ Taiwo Awoniyi is a Premier League boy. READ MORE.

Social media reactions to Taiwo Awoniyi's move to Nottingham Forest
Social media reactions to Taiwo Awoniyi's move to Nottingham Forest Pulse Sports

We took a break for a while, but what matters is that we're back now. I'd be here to serve you with the latest transfer gists this summer, particularly ones about Super Eagles stars.

😉

You can call me Jidechi.

Welcome to our transfer news live blog.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie

