TRANSFER NEWS LIVE! Manchester United set to lose Nunez - Vacancy at Arsenal for Osimhen

7:08 am:

Liverpool are preparing an official bid for Darwin Nunez for €80m plus add ons after opening talks with Benfica . Manchester United are still in the mix but might lose out.

Alexandre Lacazette have completed his return to Lyon from Arsenal. It is unknown if the English club will continue with their pursuit of Victor Osimhen as his replacement.

€100 million for Aurelien Tchouameni is a huge mistake - Pulse reporter Tunde Young. HERE'S WHY .

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, is close to a Juventus return.

Pulse Nigeria

7:00 am:

The day is Friday, 10th June 2022. Welcome to our transfer news live blog.

10:00 pm:

8:00 pm:

This Manchester United fan had something to say about the club. Is anyone at Old Trafford listening though? 👀🔴

4:35 pm:

Our reporter Tunde Young thinks that €100 million for a 6th-choice midfielder is a huge mistake. He doesn't hold back as he tears apart Real Madrid for signing Aurelien Tchouameni. READ HERE.

Twitter

2:40 pm:

Gennaro Gattuso has been appointed Valencia manager on a two-year deal The former Italy international has been without a club since May 2021 when he left Napoli.

VALENCIA CF

10:00 am:

9:13 am:

9:12 am:

LACAZEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEETTE!!! 🇫🇷

8:45 am:

Where could Gareth Bale end be ending up at? 🤔

The former Tottenham man has offered himself to Getafe, ignoring interest from Cardiff City. His contract expires at Real Madrid this summer.

7:05 am:

In case you missed it, here's a recap of some juicy transfer updates from last night.

A move to the Bundesliga is being touted as 'an ideal middle point' for Rangers ' defender Calvin Bassey . READ MORE .

' defender . German club Bayern Munich will not consider signing Victor Osimhen anymore, due to the high transfer fee quoted by Napoli . READ MORE .

will not consider signing anymore, due to the high transfer fee quoted by . Nigeria's hotshot Cyriel Dessers has a future at KRC Genk, according to manager Wouter Vrancken. READ MORE.

AFP

7:00 am:

Good Morning!

The day is Thursday, 9th June 2022. Welcome to our transfer news live blog.

10:00 pm:

8:45 pm:

Bayern Munich are no longer interested in signing Nigeria's Victor Osimhen. The German giants are said to have pulled out of their chase for the highly sought after €100m-Napoli striker. READ MORE.

Pulse Nigeria

8:13 pm:

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey is being linked to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig 😳. READ MORE.

7:15 pm:

6:10 pm:

Perhaps, another Ballon D'Or might be in store for Luka Modric 👀. The Croatian has decided to snub PSG to stay with the Champions League winners Real Madrid. READ MORE.

4:00 pm:

Pulse Nigeria

Former Rangers manager Alexander McLeish is advising his former club to sell Super Eagles stars Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey before the duo leave the club for free. READ MORE.

2:46 pm:

12:30 pm:

It looks like France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is closer to Real Madrid than we thought. The 22-year-old will be getting his dream move to the European champions after AS Monaco reached an agreement with the Spanish champions. READ MORE.

10:35 am:

9:00 am:

What's happening with Robert Lewandowski's possible exit from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich?

Is exiting Manchester United defender Nemanja Matic set to be reunited with former boss Jose Mourinho?

Where is Paul Pogba's next destination?

Who is Spanish champions Real Madrid, looking to sign?

Here is a four-story TRANSFER GIST by Pulse editor Izuchukwu Akawor.

Pulse Sports

7:15 am:

Could Nigeria's Ola Aina be leaving Torino this summer?

The 25-year-old left-back has revealed that he is open to leaving the Serie A club three years after signing a permanent deal from Premier League side Chelsea, due to a lack of game time. READ MORE.

7:05 am:

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes Wilfred Ndidi is easily amongst the top 7% of midfielders in the Premier League and put forward the Nigerian's name as the perfect midfield signing for new United coach Erik ten Hag. READ MORE.

Pulse Nigeria

7:01 am:

7:00am: